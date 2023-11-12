Andrade El Idolo has an interesting reaction about CJ Perry’s (fka Lana) offer ahead of AEW Collision

AEW star Andrade El Idolo seems conflicted regarding CJ Perry's (fka Lana) offer from weeks ago, as he shared his message on social media ahead of this week's Collision.

A few weeks ago on AEW Collision, CJ Perry approached Andrade El Idolo backstage, which seemed like an offer for managing. The Hot & Flexible had already made it clear that she would become a manager for an All Elite star after her husband, Miro, seemingly refused to be her onscreen client.

Perry admitted that she wants to become the greatest manager ever in a recent interview as well. Following several hints with multiple All Elite stars approaching CJ to be their manager since her debut at the All Out a few months ago, she herself approached Andrade recently on an episode of Collision.

Meanwhile, El Idolo finally addressed CJ Perry after the tease with a message asking fans. The former WWE United States Champion took to the "X" social media platform to reflect on CJ's offer to manage him.

Here is what he wrote in the tweet ahead of Collision:

"I'm still thinking about it 🤔🤔⏱️🤔🤔 YES , NO maybe NO OR YES @TheCJPerry #AEWCollision."

CJ Perry on her goal after joining AEW

Former WWE star CJ Perry has begun her new journey after making her All Elite debut at the All Out pay-per-view on September 3, 2023.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Perry reflected on her goal of becoming the greatest manager:

"So I want to be the best of all time. I want to be the best wrestling manager of all time. I want to be when people think of like, people often want to be managed by Paul Heyman because he is the best manager of all time right now. I want that spot and so I want people to be like, ‘I want CJ Perry to manage me.’"

Only time will tell if The Hot & Flexible manages to achieve her goal at some point and who turns out to be her first client among the All Elite roster.

