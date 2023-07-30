Andrade El Idolo puts female AEW star through a table on Collision

A popular female AEW star got slammed through a table thanks to former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo. The wrestler in question is House of Black's Julia Hart.

The opening match of tonight's episode of Collision was a ladder match between Buddy Matthews and the former WWE NXT Champion. The two stars were fighting for the ownership of El Idolo's Black Mask.

The two had a brutal match, and both utilized the ladders as weapons and did everything possible to punish their opponent.

Throughout the match, Julia Hart was at ringside to support her fellow House of Black member Matthews. At one point, she brought out handcuffs and cuffed El Idolo to the ropes.

Hart was taunting him with the keys as Matthews tried to attack him with the chair. El Idolo countered the chair shot, and in utter shock, Hart dropped the keys, and Andrade El Idolo was able to grab it and free himself. He then trapped Buddy Matthews and began to climb the ladder.

Julia Hart tried to climb up the ladder as well to prevent the former WWE Superstar from grabbing his mask. Matthews also managed to use bolt cutters to get out of the handcuffs and rushed to the ladder.

Andrade El Idolo pushed both Hart and Matthews off the ladder, and the duo crash-landed through a table.

The former WWE Superstar then grabbed his mask and picked up the win. El Idolo is currently undefeated on AEW Collision.

