Andrade El Idolo reacts to Charlotte Flair's reported demotion on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE and current AEW star Andrade El Idolo has weighed in on the reported demotion of Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.

As per PWInsiderElite.com, an internal list has been circulated that reportedly reveals the top babyfaces and heels for SmackDown's female roster after the 2023 WWE Draft.

The list includes the likes of Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, Mia Yim, and Aliyah, with Charlotte Flair reportedly being demoted to the second position behind The EST.

Reacting to this news, Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to express his disbelief and shared photos of The Queen.

"Do you believe that?? and I give you the photos for you to choose!!!!" Andrade wrote.

It is evident that Andrade is questioning the decision to demote Charlotte Flair, seemingly expressing his support for her.

The reported demotion comes after The Queen's loss at WrestleMania 39, where she dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley.

The Queen has been a prominent figure in WWE's women's division for years, garnering numerous accolades and championships during her tenure. Her demotion in the internal rankings raises questions about her current standing within the company and her future trajectory.

Andrade El Idolo teases comeback with Charlotte Flair in his recent tweet

AEW star Andrade El Idolo and husband of Charlotte Flair, has given fans a glimpse of his and The Queen's gym routine.

In a tweet, Andrade shared a photo of the couple engaged in a training session, playfully comparing their weights.

Andrade's injury in August 2022 had put his comeback on hold, but this picture has fueled hopes of his return to the ring.

As the wrestling world waits for Andrade's comeback and Charlotte's next move in WWE, fans can't help but anticipate what exciting surprises the future holds for the couple.

