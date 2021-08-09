Andrade El Idolo responds to challenge made by top AEW star 

AEW star Andrade El Idolo isn't backing down from a fight against Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Championship.

The Murderhawk Monster recently did a Q/A on Twitter, where a fan asked him to name the most desired opponent out of Miro, Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo. In response, Lance Archer stated that he had already faced Miro. However, he would love to fight against the other two men:

"I fought Miro. But both Andrade and Black will be fun to beat up!"

I fought Miro. But both Andrade and Black will be fun to beat up! — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) August 8, 2021

Now it looks like Andrade El Idolo has come across his claims. The Mexican star took to Twitter earlier today to send a fierce message to Lance Archer. He stated that the match will happen soon and asked Lance Archer to enjoy his IWGP U.S. title reign until then:

"Very soon #amigo enjoy your championship…," Andrade replied.

Soon after, both men exchanged light-hearted gifs:

It will be a delight for fans to see the match between Lance Archer and Andrade El Idolo, possibly for the IWGP U.S. Championship. Andrade made a triumphant in-ring debut last month against Matt Sydal. He will be looking to gain some momentum before challenging for any of the top titles in AEW. Meanwhile, Lance Archer has been on a roll recently.

He defeated Jon Moxley to win the IWGP U.S. Championship for the second time in his career. Archer then successfully defended it against the Bullet Club member Hikuleo a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

Andrade El Idolo could soon face PAC on AEW Dynamite

The Mexican sensation!

Andrade has added a whole new dynamic to his character after emerging victorious in his debut match as he brought Chavo Guerrero Jr. to his side.

The Mexican star initially wanted to recruit members from the Death Triangle, but that is unlikely to happen. Last week on AEW Dynamite, he assaulted Fuego Del Sol to send a message to Death Triangle, especially PAC.

Based on his actions, one would assume that the company is looking to book a match between him and PAC somewhere down the line.

Given the caliber of both men, it will be a hard-hitting contest. With AEW Rampage fast approaching, it remains to be seen how their storyline will unfold.

Do you want to see a match between Lance Archer and Andrade El Idolo? Sound off in the comments section below.

