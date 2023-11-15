Andrade El Idolo's opponent in debut match at non-AEW show revealed

Andrade El Idolo is branching out of AEW as he is set to debut in a major promotion. The former champion's first opponent in GCW has now been revealed.

Fans of the AEW star have been criticizing his booking in American pro wrestling since the latter half of his WWE career. At one point, it seemed he might return to the Stamford-based promotion after some alleged backstage issues in All Elite Wrestling.

Andrade, however, seems to be enjoying the benefits of being signed to AEW, as his current company allows him to compete in other promotions. GCW's official Twitter handle recently revealed that the 34-year-old's first opponent will be Joey Janela.

Joey Janela is the current Game Changer Wrestling Extreme Champion. He is expected to engage in a hard-hitting match against Andrade El Idolo in Los Angeles.

The AEW star recently reacted to his upcoming GCW debut

After all the buzz online, Andrade El Idolo reacted to his forthcoming GCW debut. He is scheduled to appear on three major shows between December 2023 and January 2024.

While the star had very little to say, his three-word response could be seen as an ominous warning to the promotion's roster.

"See you soon @GCWrestling_" Andrade posted.

You can view his tweet below:

Fans of Andrade El Idolo will likely know what to expect once he walks into GCW. However, since he's facing the Extreme Champion, it will probably be an unpredictable bout. Will he be able to defeat Janela on December 9? Only time will tell.

