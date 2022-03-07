"Respect" - Former WWE star sends a heartfelt message to Sting after AEW Revolution 2022

Andrade El Idolo was on the receiving end of a jaw-dropping splash from Sting at AEW Revolution 2022, but that didn't stop him from paying his respects to the WWE Hall of Famer.

The Icon, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara teamed up to square off against Matt Hardy, Andrade, and Isiah Kassidy in a six-man tag team match at the event. As expected, the clash featured plenty of explosive and memorable spots, none more so than the WCW legend's age-defying stunt among the crowd.

At one point in the match, the action spilled deep inside the stands of the Addition Financial Arena. Darby Allin placed Andrade El Idolo on a pile of three tables, with The Icon crashing through them. Sting not only took Andrade down with the spot but also left fans concerned for his well-being.

Hours after the show, Andrade has now taken to Twitter to pay his respects to the WWE Hall of Famer. However, the former NXT Champion also seemingly teased a match with the veteran, writing that he would see him soon.

"#Respect but See you SOON MR @Sting 👊🏼💀 🦂"tweeted Andrade El Idolo

The match at AEW Revolution 2022 ended with Darby Allin pinning Matt Hardy to secure the win for himself, The Icon, and Sammy Guevara.

Could fans see a singles match between Andrade and Sting in AEW?

Time and again, the former WCW Champion has proved that age hasn't weakened his ability to go at it inside the squared circle. Since arriving in AEW in 2020, Sting has put forth many insane performances, albeit all in tag team matches.

Going by how he stands out in virtually every match he competes in, fans are yearning to see The Icon compete in a singles match before he retires for good. A performer of Andrade El Idolo's caliber, who isn't just a great in-ring worker but has safe hands, could be an ideal opponent for him.

#AEWRevolution If this current run from Sting has taught me anything, it’s that he really loves this business and will do anything for the fans. Absolute legend. If this current run from Sting has taught me anything, it’s that he really loves this business and will do anything for the fans. Absolute legend.#AEWRevolution https://t.co/qT47vuOKz0

It remains to be seen how soon, or if ever, All Elite Wrestling books the legendary performer in a one-on-one match for his legion of fans.

