Andrade El Idolo shares a cryptic post after AEW Collision return

Andrade El Idolo had a two-emoji message following his return to AEW Collision in around a month.

Tonight featured a trios match between Juice Robinson and The Gunns representing Bullet Club Gold, who took on Aero Star, Inframundo, and Gravity. This was changed from an 8-man tag as Jay White couldn't be present due to personal reasons.

Bullet Club Gold took the win tonight and continued their momentum moving forward. Andrade El Idolo was seen intently watching from backstage and seemingly interested in the faction, in what would be his first appearance since going after The House of Black.

He could be looking to target a certain member of Bullet Club Gold this time around, perhaps Jay White, or he could bring some people along and challenge the faction as a whole.

On Twitter, Andrade shared two emojis, which, when put together, showed that he was thinking intently and possibly teasing a move.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Andrade will continue to pay close attention to Bullet Club Gold moving forward or will interfere with their affairs.

What do you think could be the reason for Andrade El Idolo paying close attention to the Bang Bang Gang? Let us know in the comments section below.