Andrade El Idolo starts "#FreeElIdolo" trend on Twitter amid rumors of WWE and Triple H contacting him for a return

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has once again taken to Twitter to send another cryptic message to his fans about his future after reported interest from WWE.

Since Vince McMahon retired from his duties in WWE, Triple H has done everything in his power to bring back as many names he championed in NXT, as well as reaching out to members of the AEW roster he had previously worked with.

One person who had a great run under Triple H in NXT was Andrade El Idolo, who has now started the "#FreeElIdolo" hashtag on Twitter, leading many people to believe that he could want out of his AEW contract.

"#FreeElIdolo." tweeted @AndradeElIdolo.

Andrade was briefly featured on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite in a backstage segment where he tried to separate The Butcher, The Blade and Private Party.

This is the second time Andrade El Idolo has sent out a cryptic tweet this week!

While some people like Malakai Black and Miro have shut down the idea that they want to leave AEW now that Triple H is in charge, this doesn't seem to have been the case for Andrade El Idolo.

This new "#FreeElIdolo" trend is the second time this week that the AEW star has tweeted out something that could hint at what his next career move will be, with the first being a sand timer which he tweeted out on September 26th.

At the time of writing, there has been no official word on what the future holds for Andrade, as he is currently wrapped up in a storyline involving The Dark Order. But one thing is certain: fans will soon know what is next for El Idolo.

