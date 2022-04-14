"I'm scared" - Andrade El Idolo takes a massive jab at young AEW star

Andrade El Idolo recently sent a message on social media by firing shots at AEW star Darby Allin. The two men have been part of an intense feud for weeks now.

Andrade and Darby previously faced off in a singles match on the March 30 episode of Dynamite. The Mexican won after hitting a bucklebomb and an 'El Idolo' finisher on Darby, who was exhausted after taking out the interfering AFO members along with Sting.

This all happened after Allin laid down the challenge in a vignette earlier on Dynamite. The former TNT Champion proceeded to invite the Mexican to a coffin match to seemingly put the nail on their already heated rivalry.

Andrade responded sarcastically by saying that he was scared and wondered why Darby was constantly challenging him. He added by saying that he didn't need anything to further embarrass the young star.

"You again kid !!!! I'm scared!!! Do you like me to humiliate you? I don’t need anything," Andrade replied.

Check out their exchange below:

You can check out the full results of Dynamite here.

When was the last time AEW had a Coffin Match?

The upcoming coffin match between Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo will be the second in AEW history.

The first time it happened was at Fyter Fest 2021 on July 14 at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, between Allin and Ethan Page of 'Men of the Year.'

IWNerd.com - WWE Predictions! @InnerN3rd



SEE THE FULL LIST HERE: Darby Allin vs Ethan Page has been added to the list of the highest-rated AEW matches of 2021.SEE THE FULL LIST HERE: bit.ly/2UULrDS Darby Allin vs Ethan Page has been added to the list of the highest-rated AEW matches of 2021.SEE THE FULL LIST HERE: bit.ly/2UULrDS https://t.co/cYMXhLMF2A

After a flurry of gruesome bumps to one another, Darby countered Page's suplex by attacking his eyes. The 29-year-old hit his skateboard in the back of the latter and closed the coffin's lid for the victory.

Andrade and Darby's personal beef has gone to a whole new level after the latter's challenge. It will be interesting to see if El Idolo will respond to the invitation of the young star, who was seeking some revenge on the Mexican star.

What are your thoughts on Andrade and Darby's Twitter exchange? Drop off your comments below.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Anirudh