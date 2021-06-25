Andrade El Idolo takes a vicious shot at top champion in AEW

AEW's newest acquisition, Andrade El Idolo, recently took a cheeky dig at TNT Champion Miro by sharing a video.

Andrade El Idolo made his intentions in AEW clear during a recent interview with veteran commentator Jim Ross. The Mexican star has expressed his desire to chase after both the TNT and AEW Championships.

His claim didn't sit well with both Kenny Omega and Miro. The Cleaner first responded by saying he needs to rise through the ranks to get a championship opportunity. Meanwhile, Miro made this personal by taking a shot at Andrade's fiance, Charlotte Flair, stating that she gets undeserving title shots in WWE.

Andrade El Idolo recently posted a throwback clip of his match against Miro, which took place on the July 24th edition of SmackDown Live in 2018. The clip shows the Mexican star delivering a Hammerlock DDT to pin Miro, who was known as Rusev at the time:

"Good Morning...," wrote Andrade El Idolo in Spanish.

Andrade El Idolo will face Kenny Omega in August this year

Kenny Omega can say whatever he wants to keep Andrade away from the title picture in AEW. However, The Cleaner will have nowhere to run from the Mexican star in the AAA promotion.

Kenny Omega will defend his AAA Championship against Andrade El Idolo at TripleMania XXIX in August 2021.

The outcome of their match might reflect on the main event scene in AEW. If Andrade manages to win the AAA Championship, the company could book a title vs. title winner takes all match at a later date.

With such major implications, the storyline between the two men will likely draw a lot of attention.

It seems like The Cleaner's run at the top might just be coming to an end. He will defend his IMPACT World Championship at the Slammiversary event next month. Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Omega is set to defend his AEW World Title against Jungle Boy.

Kenny Omega might crack under pressure given the current scenario. Regardless, only time will tell how the story unfolds.

Who do you want to see Andrade El Idolo face first in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry