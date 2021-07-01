Andrade El Idolo teases his surprise for AEW Dynamite tonight

Could we finally learn Andrade El Idolo's big surprise tonight on AEW Dynamite? His tweet earlier today implies we just might.

Heading into AEW's Saturday Night Dynamite, Andrade and Vickie Guerrero were promising to reveal a big announcement on the show. The first mention of the surprise came during Andrade's sit-down interview with Jim Ross a couple of weeks back.

When Andrade El Idolo and Vickie Guerrero attempted to reveal their surprise on Saturday, they were interrupted by Matt Sydal, which caused the reveal to never take place.

Heading into AEW Dynamite tonight, which is now back in its usual Wednesday timeslot, Andrade took to Twitter to tease his surprise at tonight's show once again, writing,

"It's almost time! Ready for MY SURPRISE because we are #Tranquilos @VickieGuerrero See you Tonight @AEW @AEWonTNT," Andrade tweeted.

Could Thea Trinidad reunite with Andrade El Idolo in AEW?

One of the most popular theories online as of late is that Thea Trinidad (FKA Zelina Vega) will be making her AEW debut in the near future to be reunited with Andrade El Idolo as his manager instead of Vickie Guerrero.

A comparison to a past wrestling storyline would be Brother Love bringing The Undertaker into WWE but then handing him off to Paul Bearer to manage him instead.

Andrade called Thea Trinidad, one of his favorite managers on social media, earlier this week. Which continues to fan the speculative flames that Trinidad will be coming into the company.

Make sure to tune into AEW Dynamite tonight on TNT to find out if Andrade reveals his big surprise or not.

Y este es uno de mis manager favoritos. Nos vemos en hidalgo Texas @PrideOfMexico 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/9UQnkpukJl pic.twitter.com/R41Dbj4jAA — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 29, 2021

Do you think Andrade El Idolo will reveal his surprise tonight on AEW Dynamite? What do you think it might be? Could it possibly be Thea Trinidad? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

