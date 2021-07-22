Andrade El Idolo teases a surprise for AEW Dynamite tonight

Does Andrade El Idolo have a surprise in store tonight on AEW Dynamite? His latest tweet this afternoon certainly implies that he does.

This afternoon, ahead of the "Fyter Fest Night Two" special episode of AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo took to social media to tease a surprise for tonight's show.

"#TranquilaRaza I'm in the mood to give everyone a surprise tonight," Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

#TranquilaRaza I’m in the mood to give everyone a surprise tonight! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 21, 2021

What surprise will Andrade El Idolo reveal on AEW Dynamite?

While the idea of a surprise tonight certainly sounds exciting, it must be said that Andrade El Idolo has made similar teases for AEW Dynamite before, and nothing has come from them.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo made it clear that he was looking for The Death Triangle. AEW fans haven't seen PAC in recent weeks due to travel restrictions that the company hopes will be resolved soon. PAC's potential return tonight would certainly be a welcome surprise, as it would pit two buzzworthy stars against each other.

The plans for El Idolo and Death Triangle are currently unknown, but it should make for intriguing television for all four men moving forward.

Here is the currently announced card for Fyter Fest Night Two of AEW Dynamite:

Tony Schiavone will interview Andrade El Idolo

Darby Allin will face Wheeler Yuta

Orange Cassidy will take on The Blade

Frankie Kazarian will face Doc Gallows of The Super Elite

Chris Jericho will face Shawn Spears in a match where Spears can legally use a chair

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Nyla Rose

Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP United States Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match

