Andrade El Idolo uses his wife Charlotte Flair's popular move during return on AEW Collision

AEW Collision has featured another incredible contest featuring Andrade El Idolo and Buddy Matthews. The two ex-WWE superstars had the opportunity to collide for the first time ever with one another. The match was also highly anticipated as the former NXT Champion made his return to the ring in over nine months.

The two came to blows, and in every part of the match, there came hard-hitting moments, incredible maneuvers, and near falls. A turning point in the match however was when it seemed like Matthews injured his knee. It would lead to staggered movements, and would significantly affect his performance. Andrade took advantage of this and kept on going on the offense. El Idolo was also seen using Ric and Charlotte Flair's popular move the figure-four leg lock.

The match ended featuring both superstars seemingly paying homage or tribute to their real-life partners. It started with the House of Black member attempting to lock in the Prism Trap, Rhea Ripley's submission hold. Andrade would counter the hold and transition to a figure four-lock, and would cause Matthews to tap out.

This match between both AEW superstars indeed matched and even possibly exceeded everyone's expectations. Andrade El Idolo seems like he hasn't missed a step, and is back to reclaim his place in the promotion.

