Andrade El Idolo warns former WWE champion: "You don't want problems with me!!!"

The former WWE United States Champion, Andrade El Idolo, recently reacted to an AEW star's comments on social media regarding being tired of avoiding the former and also about CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, being Andrade's manager, warning the latter that he does not want any problems with him.

The former WWE champion in question is Miro, formerly known as Rusev. Miro has been one of the prominent AEW stars ever since his debut in the promotion back in 2020. After a long absence, The Redeemer returned to action on Collision and has been dominating his opponents ever since.

At the All Out Pay-Per-View earlier this year, Miro's wife, CJ Perry, made her All Elite debut. However, the couple has shared an estranged on-screen relationship since then. Later, Perry appointed Andrade El Idolo as her client instead of managing her husband. This led to a rising tension between Andrade and Miro.

In the recent episode of Collision, The Redeemer appeared to address his problems with Andrade, saying he was not mad at him because of his wife but because he hates him. Meanwhile, Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter and finally reacted to Miro's comments with the following tweet:

"@ToBeMiro Let's go home and we are men, let's take care of our wives!!! you don't want problems with me!!!" Andrade El Idolo shared.

You can check out Andrade El Idolo's tweet below:

When is the former WWE champion's next match in the AEW Continental Classic?

Apart from his rising tensions with Miro, the former WWE champion, Andrade El Idolo, is also one of the participants in the Blue League of the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament.

After being at the top of the league with three consecutive victories, Andrade suffered his first loss against Claudio Castagnoli last week on Collision. Meanwhile, Andrade is set for his next match in the Blue League against Eddie Kingston this Saturday on Collision.

Other Blue League matches include Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia this Saturday. Henceforth, it remains to be seen who ends up coming at the top in the Blue League.

Who do you think will end up winning the AEW Continental Classic tournament?