×
Create
Notifications

Andrade makes a bold prediction after AEW Dynamite this week

Andrade declared his intention for the TNT title.
Andrade declared his intention for the TNT title.
Max Everett
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 18, 2022 07:09 AM IST
News

AEW Dynamite saw the TNT title on the line as Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin went to war in the main event. Their competitive clash ended when Andrade El Idolo made his way to the ring and nailed Darby with a tablet, allowing Sammy to score the GTH for the pinfall.

Andrade, who previously tried to hire Darby, returned to nail the champion with the tablet once more and signal his intentions for the title himself.

El Idolo has addressed his Dynamite actions on social media, proclaiming himself as the next to hold the title.

"I AM THE NEXT…… I told you kids @AEW I like this investment @MATTHARDYBRAND," El Idolo wrote.
I AM THE NEXT…… I told you kids @AEW I like this investment @MATTHARDYBRAND 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼💀 https://t.co/g5UQTiURrX

The Spanish God has kicked off the year with action, competing in and winning five matches with the TNT title on the line. Andrade, on the other hand, has spent his time trying to secure Darby Allin's services as an assistant as well as acquiring a portion of the Hardy Family Office.

Wardlow also threw his hat in the TNT title ring during AEW Dynamite

Despite Andrade's intentions for the title, his route may not be an easy one. His attack cost Darby Allin the belt, and he currently sits outside the top 5 rankings so far. Now Sammy Guevara has to wait for the winner of the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

#MrMayhem unleashes the Powerbomb Symphony on both members of #TheAcclaimed! @RealWardlow advances to #AEWRevolution!Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! https://t.co/7wg1JerqOK

The winner will earn themselves a shot at the title, increasing the pool of competitors this time around. Keith Lee has already earned his slot in the match, making his AEW debut in a qualifying match against Isiah Kassidy. Wardlow added his name to the bout, brutalizing Max Caster. Tensions continue with Pinnacle stablemate Shawn Spears and his paymaster MJF.

With Powerhouse Hobbs and Dante Martin looking to compete for their opportunity this week on AEW Rampage, it can be expected that Andrade and Darby Allin will settle their differences in a likewise qualifier. This would provide the former NXT champion with a clear path to achieving his self-proclaimed fortune.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Andrade could be the next TNT Champion? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी