Andrade makes a bold prediction after AEW Dynamite this week

AEW Dynamite saw the TNT title on the line as Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin went to war in the main event. Their competitive clash ended when Andrade El Idolo made his way to the ring and nailed Darby with a tablet, allowing Sammy to score the GTH for the pinfall.

Andrade, who previously tried to hire Darby, returned to nail the champion with the tablet once more and signal his intentions for the title himself.

El Idolo has addressed his Dynamite actions on social media, proclaiming himself as the next to hold the title.

"I AM THE NEXT…… I told you kids @AEW I like this investment @MATTHARDYBRAND," El Idolo wrote.

The Spanish God has kicked off the year with action, competing in and winning five matches with the TNT title on the line. Andrade, on the other hand, has spent his time trying to secure Darby Allin's services as an assistant as well as acquiring a portion of the Hardy Family Office.

Wardlow also threw his hat in the TNT title ring during AEW Dynamite

Despite Andrade's intentions for the title, his route may not be an easy one. His attack cost Darby Allin the belt, and he currently sits outside the top 5 rankings so far. Now Sammy Guevara has to wait for the winner of the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

The winner will earn themselves a shot at the title, increasing the pool of competitors this time around. Keith Lee has already earned his slot in the match, making his AEW debut in a qualifying match against Isiah Kassidy. Wardlow added his name to the bout, brutalizing Max Caster. Tensions continue with Pinnacle stablemate Shawn Spears and his paymaster MJF.

With Powerhouse Hobbs and Dante Martin looking to compete for their opportunity this week on AEW Rampage, it can be expected that Andrade and Darby Allin will settle their differences in a likewise qualifier. This would provide the former NXT champion with a clear path to achieving his self-proclaimed fortune.

Do you think Andrade could be the next TNT Champion? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy