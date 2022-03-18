Former WWE Superstar posts throwback picture fighting Jeff Hardy, teases rematch in AEW

Andrade El Idolo appears to be riding high on seeking vengeance from The Hardy Boyz ever since Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut last week.

The Enigmatic Soul came to the aid of his brother Matt. It started off as a five-on-one assault at the hands of Andrade, the Private Party, and The Butcher & The Blade.

After Sting and Darby Allin failed to level the playing field, Jeff showed up and wiped the heels out of the ring.

In light of his stunning arrival, AEW's Twitter handle shared a video package of The Hardy Boyz sharing their thoughts on reuniting. Andrade took this opportunity to send a stern message to Charismatic Enigma.

The Mexican star shared a throwback picture of himself colliding with Jeff Hardy on WWE SmackDown in November 2018. In the caption, Andrade seemingly also teased a singles rematch with Jeff.

"Don’t Cry!!! @MATTHARDYBRAND see you soon @JEFFHARDYBRAND @AEW," Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

In one of the rarest matches between the two former WWE colleagues, The Legend Thriller defeated the Mexican sensation that night. You can check out the throwback picture below:

Jeff Hardy wrestled Andrade on SmackDown!

While Jeff is already a veteran, Andrade has shown great potential to hang with some of the best inside the ring.

There's no doubt the two could tear the house down if they get the opportunity to face off in AEW.

Jeff Hardy made his AEW in-ring debut this week

On the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite this week, Jeff made his in-ring debut.

He joined forces with Matt as The Hardy Boyz defeated Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen in a tag team match. This also marked The Hardys' first match together on national television in over two years.

After the bout, the Andrade-led newly formed AFO encircled The Hardy Boyz in the ring. However, Sting and Darby Allin immediately marched to the ring with their respective trademarks - the baseball bat and the skateboard. The two sides shared an intense staredown to conclude the segment.

Would you like to see Andrade face Jeff Hardy in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Vishal Kataria

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Andrade vs. Jeff Hardy in AEW? Yes No 1 votes so far