Andrade responds to his AEW debut

During last night's AEW Friday Night Dynamite, fans were shocked when former WWE Superstar Andrade made his debut. On the show, Andrade was introduced by fellow WWE alum Vickie Guerrero. During his debut on the brand, he announced that he will be "the new face of All Elite Wrestling".

The former United States Champion left WWE in March this year, but was not subject to the usual 90-day non-complete clause that most released WWE talent have to adhere to.

Following his first appearance in AEW, Andrade shared his thoughts online. On his Twitter account, he posted the following thank you message to the company:

"Gracias for the opportunity to show the world how successful I am @AEW"

Prior to his AEW debut, Andrade had been dropping hints of something new to come in his career. Shortly before his debut, he had shared a photo of himself and his fiance, Charlotte Flair, with the caption:

"let's celebrate for the good news. I you #mami and you look pretty #queen @MsCharlotteWWE

"Vamos a celebrar por la buenas noticias. Te otra cosas Luces hermosa."

The post left many fans speculating what was happening between the pair. Not many seemed to guess that the former NXT Champion would be making the move to AEW.

Andrade will face Kenny Omega at TripleMania

He accepted the challenge! Mexico see you in #TriplemaniaXXIX August 14.

El acepto el gran reto de #ElIdolo Mexico 🇲🇽 listo para TRIPLEMANIA XXIX 14 de agosto en la Arena ciudad de México @luchalibreaaa #AndradeVsOmega Main Event? Lucha Estrella? 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/sLOrr68pYv — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) May 19, 2021

Following his departure from WWE, Andrade appeared at AAA's Rey de Reyes show and requested to face Kenny Omega in a title match at TripleMania this summer. The request was accepted, and the pair will battle it out for the AAA Championship.

Andrade will be looking to end Omega's lengthy reign with the AAA Championship, which is coming up to 600 days. Kenny Omega is currently the second longest reigning AAA Champion of all time, just behind El Texano Jr.

The match will take place in August of this year, and will be Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's first event with fans in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

