Andrade's former stablemate opens up about his AEW debut

Andrade El Idolo is currently the leader of the AFO.
Modified Jun 04, 2022 12:15 PM IST

Rush, a former member of Los Ingobernables of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), recently revealed some details about his AEW debut a few days ago.

The former Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion debuted in AEW programming during Double or Nothing 2022. He was introduced as the new "business partner" of Andrade El Idolo, who happened to be his former stablemate in Los Ingobernables.

In an interaction with Lucha Libre Online, Rush expressed his gratitude to Tony Khan and mentioned that he is not on a full-time contract yet.

The former two-time ROH World Champion added that his AEW debut and segment with Andrade were unexpected.

"Grateful with Tony Khan for giving me the opportunity. We are still under talks and negotiations. For now, there are just dates [not a full-time contract]. I already did the first jump [step], which is being in the PPV, and not just a segment, but they gave it the value that both Rush and Andrade have. They left that promo for the end. Nobody expected it, not even my own family," Rush said.
Rush debuts in @AEW at #DON. #AEW #HTTB https://t.co/S20Jsllrjt

You can check the results of today's Rampage here.

Rush recalled how he arrived in AEW

During the same interview, Rush disclosed that Andrade El Idolo led the negotiations for his AEW appearance.

He added that El Idolo wasn't happy with his Andrade Family Office (AFO) stable. Hence, the latter decided to invite Rush as his business partner.

"The talks were mainly with Andrade. He already had a group, but he didn’t feel comfortable [with them]. Until he sent me the invitation to be what we were before [Los Ingobernables], but now with an incredible experience we both have," Rush said.
Los Ingobernables Original. La Sombra was real successful in CMLL & NJPW before becoming Andrade Almas in WWE & continuing that success. Rush was also successful in CMLL, did NJPW tours, & currently in ROH. La Mascara got fired by CMLL & formed an Ingobernables offshoot in AAA. https://t.co/W0dCuO4Ue6

Following Double or Nothing, Rush and Andrade are yet to appear on Dynamite or Rampage. It remains to be seen how their partnership goes and if they can revamp the Andrade Family Office.

Please credit Lucha Libre Online when using quotes from this article.

