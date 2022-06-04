Andrade's former stablemate opens up about his AEW debut

Rush, a former member of Los Ingobernables of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), recently revealed some details about his AEW debut a few days ago.

The former Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion debuted in AEW programming during Double or Nothing 2022. He was introduced as the new "business partner" of Andrade El Idolo, who happened to be his former stablemate in Los Ingobernables.

In an interaction with Lucha Libre Online, Rush expressed his gratitude to Tony Khan and mentioned that he is not on a full-time contract yet.

The former two-time ROH World Champion added that his AEW debut and segment with Andrade were unexpected.

"Grateful with Tony Khan for giving me the opportunity. We are still under talks and negotiations. For now, there are just dates [not a full-time contract]. I already did the first jump [step], which is being in the PPV, and not just a segment, but they gave it the value that both Rush and Andrade have. They left that promo for the end. Nobody expected it, not even my own family," Rush said.

Story continues below ad

You can check the results of today's Rampage here.

Rush recalled how he arrived in AEW

During the same interview, Rush disclosed that Andrade El Idolo led the negotiations for his AEW appearance.

He added that El Idolo wasn't happy with his Andrade Family Office (AFO) stable. Hence, the latter decided to invite Rush as his business partner.

"The talks were mainly with Andrade. He already had a group, but he didn’t feel comfortable [with them]. Until he sent me the invitation to be what we were before [Los Ingobernables], but now with an incredible experience we both have," Rush said.

Bad News Da Chief Rocka🧊🥶☝🏿💀🔪WWKND @5Deuce4Tre7 Los Ingobernables Original.



La Sombra was real successful in CMLL & NJPW before becoming Andrade Almas in WWE & continuing that success. Rush was also successful in CMLL, did NJPW tours, & currently in ROH. La Mascara got fired by CMLL & formed an Ingobernables offshoot in AAA. Los Ingobernables Original. La Sombra was real successful in CMLL & NJPW before becoming Andrade Almas in WWE & continuing that success. Rush was also successful in CMLL, did NJPW tours, & currently in ROH. La Mascara got fired by CMLL & formed an Ingobernables offshoot in AAA. https://t.co/W0dCuO4Ue6

Story continues below ad

Following Double or Nothing, Rush and Andrade are yet to appear on Dynamite or Rampage. It remains to be seen how their partnership goes and if they can revamp the Andrade Family Office.

Please credit Lucha Libre Online when using quotes from this article.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far