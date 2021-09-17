Andrade sends a message to former WWE star after AEW Dynamite

Andrade El Idolo was recently victorious over PAC on AEW Rampage. Following the controversial win over The Bastard, El Idolo decided to attack his own associate, Chavo Guerrero. In the process, he sent his former ally packing, and he later delivered another a stern warning on Twitter.

In a tweet, Andrade reminded everyone that others should always follow his orders. He further went on to label himself as "The Kingpin." The tweet was sent out in the aftermath of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Dynamite, he cut a chilling promo in which he stated that Guerrero is not the boss. The former WWE NXT Champion also said that he can beat PAC, or anyone else, all by himself.

Here's the tweet from Andrade El Idolo, as he warned Chavo Guerrero:

Andrade is currently on the rise in AEW

Andrade made his AEW debut back in June when he was introduced by Vickie Guerrero. Vickie was eventually replaced by Chavo Guerrero, and Andrade also recruited Jose to stand by his side.

At this year's All Out pay-per-view, Andrade was set to face PAC, but the match had to be called off because the latter was forced to withdraw due to travel restrictions. The two men eventually faced on AEW Rampage in a huge clash.

Andrade's manager Jose tried to interfere in the bout, and he caused the distraction that let Chavo Guerrero hit PAC behind the referee's back. This attack paved the way for El Idolo's victory.

Also Read

Still, El Idolo was clearly not unhappy with Chavo's interference. El Idolo blasted his associate and left him alone, allowing the Lucha Brothers and PAC to beat him up.

As things stand, it seems like Andrade's alliance with Chavo has come to an end. A rematch between El Idolo and PAC could be in the cards for the future, but fans will have to wait and see how things will play out between El Idolo and Chavo from here on out.

A top IMPACT Wrestling star just told us he wants to face AEW's Adam Cole. Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier