Recently released WWE Superstar sends a message to Kenny Omega after Double or Nothing

In the aftermath of his win at Double or Nothing, Kenny Omega was put on notice by former WWE Superstar Andrade. El Idolo took to social media to send a subtle warning to the reigning AEW World Champion.

At Double or Nothing, Omega successfully defended the AEW World Championship against PAC and Orange Cassidy. The win marked yet another successful title defense for the frontrunner of The Elite, who is now expected to focus on his upcoming matches.

In one of his latest tweets, Andrade congratulated Kenny Omega on his win and further reminded him of their upcoming showdown.

Here is the tweet from Andrade after Kenny Omega's win at Double or Nothing:

Congratulations @KennyOmegamanX Nos vemos pronto 🔜 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) May 31, 2021

Since departing from WWE, Andrade has also been making some big moves in the world of pro wrestling. The former WWE United States Champion recently called out Omega for a match and the former was eventually granted his wish for an AAA Mega Championship match.

Kenny Omega still has two world title defenses to look forward to

Kenny Omega has been absolutely unstoppable since winning the AEW World Championship and siding with Don Callis. The reigning AEW World Champion has added the IMPACT World Championship to his collection and also holds the AAA Mega Championship.

Omega will be defending the IMPACT World Championship against Moose on June 12 at Against All Odds. He will then defend the AAA Mega Championship against Andrade at TripleMania XXIX on August 14th.

The God of Pro Wrestling is currently in danger of losing two of his world championships within the space of one month. Kenny Omega's next challenger for the AEW World Championship has also been confirmed, as he is set to put the belt on the line against Jungle Boy.

At Double or Nothing, Jungle Boy won the Casino Battle Royal, which guarantees him a shot at Omega's AEW World Championship.