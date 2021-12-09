"You have everything to win" – Former WWE star sends message to top star ahead of match with Cody Rhodes

Andrade El Idolo recently sent a message to TNT Champion Sammy Guevara ahead of his title defense against Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite's special 22nd December Holiday Bash episode.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes interrupted Sammy Guevara's interview and made known his intentions of winning back the TNT Championship. Cody said he wants to face Guevara in a one-on-one contest at Dynamite's Christmas Day episode. The former two-time TNT Champion further informed that Tony Khan had made the match official.

Following this, Andrade El Idolo sent an interesting tweet for Sammy Guevara, writing that he'd be facing an injured Cody. For those unaware, on last week's AEW Dynamite, Cody sustained burns on his back during an Atlanta Street Fight with Andrade.

Andrade said though Guevara might have it easy against Cody, that wouldn't be the case when he crosses paths with him. Check out the former US Champion's tweet below:

Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara wrestled on the first episode of AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara will attract many fans since it's only their second match in AEW. Previously, the two competed in the opening match of AEW Dynamite's first episode on October 2, 2019.

Cody Rhodes came out and interrupted Sammy Guevara and said that he is answering his next open challenge.Cody continues to tease a heel turn as well. He paused after saying he was a good guy and then he started to walk out of the heel tunnel when he was leaving.

Though Cody won that match, it successfully established Guevara as an asset for AEW. Now, with The Spanish God being one of AEW's most prominent babyfaces, it'll be intriguing to see if Cody defeats him. If The American Nightmare wins, it'll mark the beginning of his third run with the TNT Championship.

Do you see Cody Rhodes defeating Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship? Do you think Andrade El Idolo should be the next in line to challenge for the title? Sound off in the comments section below.

