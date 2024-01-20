Anna Jay accused of being responsible for top AEW star's breakup by Saraya

AEW star Saraya, formerly known as Paige, has made an accusation against Anna Jay following last week's events, which resulted in a breakup between an on-screen couple in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Last week, Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, broke up with Angelo Parker after a clip of him kissing Harley Cameron was shown to her. Moments later, it was revealed that Saraya was the mastermind, and she told Cameron to force a kiss on Parker.

This week, Harley was in attendance for AEW Rampage, and Soho made a beeline for her, confronting her and asking why she had kissed the former Jericho Appreciation Society member.

Saraya then cut her off and revealed that someone had coerced her into it. This was to protect her image and prevent Ruby from finding out that it was her doing. Harley then revealed that Anna Jay had done it, suddenly involving the latter in this storyline.

The trio then went looking for Jay, and it remains to be seen what other turn this love angle will take.

Taking to Twitter, former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya continued playing into her role as simply a bystander in the storyline, as she accused Anna Jay of being the main cause of Ruby and Parker's breakup.

You can check out Saraya's tweet below:

It seems fans will have to wait for more developments in this storyline, which could happen on AEW Collision or next week.

