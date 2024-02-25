Anna Jay breaks silence after AEW star stole a kiss from her

Anna Jay recently shared an intimate moment with another top AEW star during her recent match on Rampage and she has now shared a cheeky reaction to the moment.

The star in question is Mariah May. Mariah has been one of the recent signings in the Jacksonville-based company. She could be seen alongside "Timeless" Toni Storm every week, playing the role of her protege. May has also competed in a number of singles matches since making her debut.

On the recent episode of Rampage, Mariah squared off against Anna Jay in a singles bout. Anna has been on the All Elite roster since 2020. She has been a part of some of the memorable moments of the AEW women's division.

During the match, May stole a kiss from Jay's cheek, and the clip has been going viral all over social media. Anna finally shared her reaction to the kiss on X/Twitter.

"Lucky her. 💋," Anna Jay shared.

What the future has in store for both these talented stars remains to be seen.

AEW star Mariah May has her sights set on the TBS Championship

As mentioned earlier, Mariah May has been paired with the AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm as her protege. Fans have been speculating that Mariah will go after Storm's title somewhere down the line.

However, May seems to have no intention of doing that for now. During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Mariah was asked whether she would go after any title now that she was in the top five in the rankings.

"Yes, because I wouldn't dare go near Toni Storm's and the rankings are out and I'm number five. So I'm up there. So sorry, Julia," Mariah May said. [H/T Fightful]

The 25-year-old star seems to have a great career ahead, considering her talent, and only time will tell when she will get an opportunity to challenge for the gold.

