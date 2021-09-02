Anna Jay returns to save top AEW star on Dynamite

Anna Jay made a return to AEW programming by showing up on Dynamite to make the save for her best friend Tay Conti from an attack by The Bunny and Penelope Ford.

Penelope Ford and Tay Conti went one-on-one ahead of their involvement at All Out in the Women's Casino Battle Royale. The Bunny tried to distract the referee during the match to help Ford get the advantage, but it didn't work out as planned. Tay Conti used the distraction to roll up Ford to earn a hard-fought win.

Enraged by the nature of the Brazilian star's win, Ford and The Bunny unloaded on Conti only for Anna Jay to show up for the first time since February. The Dark Order member cleared the ring, and the segment ended with Conti and Jay embracing the ring.

Anna Jay and Tay Conti were tag team partners before the former's injury, and the duo reached the semifinals of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw.

As a singles competitor, Jay challenged Hikaru Shida in November for the AEW Women's World Championship but came up short.

Anna Jay was announced for the Women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out

.@annajay___ is BACK and comes to the aid of her BFF @TayConti_.@TonyKhan has just added Anna Jay to this Sunday's Casino Battle Royale at #AEWAllOut - tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/bDx8pFB6F5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

Anna Jay was out for a long time following her shoulder surgery but finds herself in the thick of the action at All Out as she gets a chance to immediately win a title opportunity in the Women's Casino Battle Royale.

The 21-women clash will feature big names like Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, and Thunder Rosa. Anna Jay will have her work cut out if she is to emerge victorious in the marquee bout.

The announced lineup for the Women's Casino Battle Royale is as follows:

Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, The Bunny, Big Swole, Julia Hart, Tay Conti, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Red Velvet, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Rebel, Jamie Hayter, and Anna Jay.

