AEW star Anna Jay spills the beans about her and Jungle Boy making their relationship public

The Dark Order's number 99, Anna Jay, provided details about her relationship with one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Jungle Boy (real name Jack Perry).

Jay and Perry announced themselves as a couple back in June 2021. The former shared a photo of themselves on social media after Jungle Boy's efforts against then-AEW Champion Kenny Omega for the world championship.

Anna Jay recently appeared on FITE TV's Women's Wrestling Talk, where she spoke about her relationship with the tag-team champion. She revealed that making their relationship public was his idea.

“I feel like it was more him. He had a match with Kenny Omega and he was thinking about posting a picture. We had it for a little bit, like a few weeks and he was like ‘I think I might post it after the match’ just because he didn’t want anything to take away from that because it was a huge moment for him. I was like ‘okay, like, this is on you.’ Because he was posting it, not me. So we did put a little thought into it, but once that happened, we were kind of like ‘okay, that’s all we need to do. Now people know we’re together,’ and that’s kind of it,” Jay said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Jungle Boy came out to save Hangman Page on Dynamite this week

Jungle Boy and Lucharsauras came to the aid of World Champion Hangman Page on this week's edition of Dynamite. The duo had previously teamed together in six-man tag action against Cole and reDRagon.

Page did not like the comments Cole made about him being scared. Hangman attacked The Panama City Playboy and reDRagon, but the cowboy was outnumbered. The Jurassic Express and Christian Cage soon came out to help Hangman even the odds.

The story is still not over between these two teams. Hangman and the Jurrasic Express were still on the hunt to get a win over the Undisputed Era Originals a few weeks ago.

