Anna Jay sends a message to popular AEW star ahead of major title match on Dynamite

AEW star Anna Jay has just posted a good luck message for one of her allies who has arguably the biggest match of his career ahead of him. This star is none other than Daniel Garcia who will challenge MJF for his AEW World Championship this week on Dynamite.

On Rampage last week, Garcia made the challenge to the world champion, saying that despite the various targets the Devil of AEW had on his back, he wanted to jump the line, because nobody wanted this more than him.

On Twitter, Daniel Garcia tweeted that he was dedicating his match to the likes of Ricky Starks, Sammy Guevara, Takeshita, Yuta Wheeler, and the rest of the younger talent on the promotion. He wanted to take the title back, and lead the promotion to the future the right way.

Anna Jay then replied to this with a simple message, stating she was rooting for him, and hoping for his success. As of now, the two stand alongside the rest of the former JAS members, despite not being under Chris Jericho's wing any longer.

MJF warns Daniel Garcia ahead of AEW World Title match

This coming Wednesday on Dynamite, MJF will look to take one more name off the list of the people after his World Championship.

After defending his title against Kenny Omega just under two weeks ago, he will defend it next against ex-Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia. On Twitter, the world champion would post a few words heading into the match.

He claimed that despite the many people coming after him, he was all set to once again defend his title.

"Everyone wants a spot on the throne. Everyone’s gunning for the King. Time to take another name off the list," wrote MJF.

This week, history will be made in AEW, as this will be the first time that two stars under the age of 30 will combat in a match for the World Title. This certainly means a lot to both who can be seen as the future of the promotion.

