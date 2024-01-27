Anna Jay slaps former WWE star after serious allegation

On Rampage tonight, Anna Jay took physical action and slapped one of her former stablemates after he accused her of meddling with his personal affairs. This would be former WWE Superstar 'Cool Hand' Angelo Parker.

For the past few weeks, The Outcasts have been involved in a love angle with the former JAS members. Ruby Soho and Parker were dating, which Saraya apparently did not approve of. She went to several lengths to break them apart and finally ended up being successful.

In an effort not to be caught, Saraya used Anna Jay as the scapegoat for her machinations, and accused her of being the mastermind behind it all.

Backstage tonight, Cool Hand was with Anna Jay as he was trying to find clues to prove he was innocent, and he aimed to find who made Harley Cameron forcefully kiss him. In order to clear the air, he asked Anna if she was the culprit. She was insulted by her friend accusing her, so she ended up slapping him.

Expand Tweet

She then took his accusation personally and accused Parker of not having her back in any way, even when she had his. She then decided to cut ties with him, and it seemed she had left her 'family.'

How do you feel about this storyline? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.