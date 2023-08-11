Another AEW tag team has officially disbanded

The August 10 edition of ROH on HonorClub saw some major developments in the careers of an AEW tag team, who have officially gone their separate ways.

The team in question is the Varsity Athletes, consisting of Josh Woods and Tony Nese, who have been managed by 'Smart' Mark Sterling since the summer of 2022. They were officially named the Varsity Athletes in October 2022 after defeating the Varsity Blonds on an episode of Rampage, claiming that Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison weren't worthy of having the name.

But since then, Josh Woods has forged his own path as a singles star in Ring of Honor, leading to the big man questioning whether he should be part of a team anymore. This led to a backstage segment between Woods and Sterling, where they tried to reach an understanding.

"Yeah, Josh, obvioulsy I saw that interview last and I agree, honestly. I know you haven’t found the success you were hoping for since you signed on with but I want to you to know that, right now, I think it would be the biggest mistake of your career to walk away from what we have right now.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Woods explained that being by himself is what made him an ROH Pure Champion in 2021, and he feels like it would be best for him to fly solo, which Sterling agreed on.

“I’m in, man. I think that’s right for you. No more group training, no more Varsity Athletes. Josh Woods, the real deal fighter. But to get back on that road, I think that you need some challengers cause I know the one thing you like to do is fight. I think I’ve gotta make you some matches. Next week, we’ll get you a real man to fight. Maybe the last real man. Next week, we’ll get you to fight Silas Young, how about that? Good with that? Get you back on the road.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Josh Woods will go one-on-one with Silas Young next week on the August 17 edition of ROH on HonorClub. As for Tony Nese, the future is a lot less certain.

The AEW Tag Team Championships will be defended at All In!

While the Varsity Athletes may have seemingly had their final match as a duo, two teams who are so good together that they may never break up are The Young Bucks and AEW Tag Team Champions FTR.

On the August 5 edition of Collision, FTR laid down the gauntlet for The Young Bucks and challenged them to their highly-anticipated rubber match at All In on August 27. The Jackson brothers responded with an emphatic yes following their win over The Hardys on the August 9 edition of AEW Dynamite.

The two teams have one win each so far, with The Young Bucks defeating FTR at the 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view, only for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to get their win back in April 2022.

Who do you think will leave Wembley Stadium as the AEW Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee