Another backstage fight reportedly took place in AEW;  Adam Cole's close friend and former WWE SmackDown Tag Team champion involved 

AEW has infamously become synonymous with backstage brawls ever since the most publicized locker room altercation: The Brawl Out Incident. FTR's Dax Harwood recently revealed that months before All Out, he and Bobby Fish got into a heated exchange.

While wrestling promotions naturally include numerous altercations that go undocumented, AEW's Brawl Out has seemingly put the spotlight on its roster. So far, Sammy Guevara's two altercations this year have also resulted in the suspensions of both Eddie Kingston and Andrade El Idolo.

During the recent FTR with Dax, after being asked about CM Punk and Bobby Fish's infamous GTS kick-out situation, Harwood revealed he got into it with Fish despite having good things to say about him.

"He and I get along great, and before this and after this we got along great. We talked about the families, his marriage, we talked about real estate so we get along great. But there was an issue that he and I had on live TV where I felt that he was taking advantage of me and things got very heated on stage." (00:50 onward).

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 2 years ago today.



The Undisputed Era vs The revival took place. Desperately want a rematch. 2 years ago today. The Undisputed Era vs The revival took place. Desperately want a rematch. https://t.co/lnGsnqPlGA

Dax continued, detailing that the issue was quickly smoothed over.

"I accidentally punched Kyle [O’Reilly] because I thought [he] was getting involved. We got to the back, we had to be separated, but then 30 minutes later we apologized, we hugged, and we were good." (01:21 onward).

Dax Harwood also recently commented on the ongoing issues between CM Punk and The Elite, and urged the men to reconcile for the sake of AEW.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Bobby Fish initially broke the story about his brawl with Dax Harwood shortly after parting ways with AEW

Bobby Fish was seemingly on his way to being featured in a high-profile feud alongside Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole against The Elite. Shockingly, the star opted not to renew his contract with AEW, despite being warmly received by the audience after his debut.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bobby Fish shared a similar story to Dax's recent account.

"FTR and us, we had a thing but Dax and I got into it. At the end of the day, we're both able to be completely professional about it. You could have put us on TV that night or the following week and we would have been professional, but there would have been animosity and conflict, and still to this day there probably would be. That's money," he said. (H/T: Fightful)

Unfortunately, for any fans hoping to see the animosity come to television, Bobby Fish's many statements after parting from the promotion likely mean he may never return.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes