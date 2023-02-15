Another former WWE Superstar seemingly hints at a move to Tony Khan's AEW

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters, known as The Masterpiece, has recently shown interest in joining AEW despite currently being active with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

Former WWE wrestler Chris Masters, famous for his impressive physique, made a notable impact when he debuted in 2005. He left WWE in 2007 but returned in 2009 to leave in 2011. He has since worked in various wrestling promotions, including signing with IMPACT Wrestling following a stint on the independent circuit.

In recent years, Masters has found a new home with the National Wrestling Alliance. He is a two-time NWA National Champion and has been involved in several high-profile feuds during his time with the company. Despite his success, Masters has not ruled out the possibility of working for other promotions, including AEW.

During a recent interview with So Catch, Masters stated that while his focus is on the NWA, he is open to the idea of working with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

He explained that his goal is to promote himself under his new moniker, 'The Masterpiece' Chris Adonis, and to have the best matches of his career.

“I’m with NWA, wrestling, and that’s where my focus has been over the last year, but I’m not shutting my door on anybody because, again, my goal is to promote Chris Adonis, as we call me now, ‘The Masterpiece’ Chris Adonis, [and] to have the best matches of my career,” said Masters [ H/T - Wrestling Inc.']

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters was recently seen at AEW Dynamite

Former WWE wrestler Chris Masters recently attended an AEW television taping in Los Angeles, California. However, he went there only as a fan.

Chris Masters took to Twitter to share his experience with his followers and post photos and videos of the event.

"I'm at AEW Dynamite as a fan," Masters tweeted.

It is unclear if his attendance indicates a potential professional relationship with All Elite Wrestling in the future. It remains to be seen if The Masterpiece will sign on the dotted line for Tony Khan.

Do you want to see Chris Masters in the Tony Khan-led promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes