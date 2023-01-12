40-year-old former WWE Superstar confirms attendance at the latest episode of AEW Dynamite headlined by The Elite

AEW Dynamite recently featured the final bout of the Best of Seven Series between The Elite and Death Triangle. While many fans likely bought tickets to see the feud reach its end, former WWE Superstar Chris Masters was also in attendance.

Fans of WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era will likely recall the 265 lbs athlete who was known for his standing Full-Nelson Hold finisher - aptly titled The Master's Lock. Despite feuding with the likes of John Cena, Masters was unfortunately largely delegated to the mid-card.

Sometime during the course of Dynamite, Chris Masters took to Twitter to let his followers know that he was in attendance as a fan after some began posting snaps of him online.

"I'm at AEW Dynamite as a fan," Masters tweeted.

While fans are already toying with the idea of Chris Masters signing with All Elite Wrestling, the star recently opened up about being a surprise entrant in the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results of the show right here.

Despite what seems like WWE aspirations, could Chris Masters ever make his way to AEW?

Masters is currently signed to NWA where he competes as Chris Adonis and belongs to the Strictly Business stable, which once included the legendary Scott Steiner. Masters is a two-time NWA National Champion, meaning that the promotion does see some potential in the 40-year-old star.

It's currently unclear how long Chris Masters' deal with NWA will be. Besides constantly teasing a Royal Rumble appearance, it does seem like he has higher aspirations within the promotion. Since leaving WWE, the star has wrestled across the globe, meaning that a once-off appearance in All Elite Wrestling isn't totally out of the question.

Notably, Masters is an avid follower of AEW and seems to be up-to-date with the product, as he comments on the show and production from time to time. While fans might have their own hopes and dreams, only Chris Masters knows what his next move will be.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes