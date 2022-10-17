"Who else can they bring back"- Chris Masters on potentially returning to WWE and clashing with current RAW Superstar

Current NWA star Chris Masters (aka Chris Adonis) recently addressed the possibility of returning to WWE.

Masters had two runs in the Stamford-based company. His first run lasted nearly four years, between 2003 and 2007, before WWE let him go. Although he returned to the promotion in 2009, the 39-year-old released him from his contract again in 2011.

Speaking to Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston, Masters addressed the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based company:

"The desire is always there a little bit because this is what I love to do and I still do it. (...) As long as I've been outside of WWE I've never searched to come back. And it's just because I just didn't look at it like an option after the second time. After the first time, sure, but after the second time it's like, 'I gotta move on. I still wanna wrestle but it's just not gonna be on television with WWE and that's ok,'" he said. [52:47 - 53:13]

Nevertheless, The Masterpiece petitioned for a return at the Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. After seeing several superstars return in the past few years, he felt it was his time to make a comeback.

"This last year at the Royal Rumble was my first time in shoot, it's been well over 10 years, I've seen MVP come back. I've seen Shelton come back. I've seen Carlito come back. And I kind of felt like, 'sure, it's been 10 years I mean it feels like a good time.' It's been so long. It's like 'who else can they bring back that'll be a bigger surprise at this point out of at least those guys that have been gone and I just kind of felt like it was me," he added. [53:17 - 53:40]

Chris Masters wanted to clash with Bobby Lashley at the WWE Royal Rumble

As he petitioned to return to the Stamford-based company earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, Chris Masters revealed that he held talks with some WWE personnel about a possible clash between him and Bobby Lashley during the bout.

However, everything changed when The All Mighty did not participate in the Royal Rumble. Instead, Lashley squared off against Brock Lesnar at the Premium Live Event:

"When you think of the whole Bobby Lashley aspect. The idea of the Hurt Lock- Masterlock thing. So when Royal Rumble came around I kind of started petitioning for it a little bit and there was some talks with even like some of the people I knew within WWE. So it wasn't like it was just going on deaf ears but Bobby Lashley ended up not being in the rumble. Everything changed. Everything got changed upside down," Masters explained to Steve Fall. [53:42 - 54:05]

