Brock Lesnar sent a warning by former WWE Champion ahead of RAW

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar received a stern message from Bobby Lashley ahead of Monday Night RAW.

Last week, Lesnar surprised everyone, including Bobby Lashley, when he showed up on the red brand. The former Universal Champion then proceeded to viciously assault Bobby Lashley with multiple F5s. This allowed Seth Rollins to capitalize and win the United States Championship.

Following his assault, when Lashley was interviewed backstage, he was upset and challenged The Beast Incarnate to show up to RAW this week. Now, just a few days away from RAW, The All Mighty has taken to Twitter to send a stern warning to his rival.

"Bring your a** to #WWERaw tomorrow Brock. No more games. No more surprises," tweeted Lashley.

You can check out the former United States Champion's tweet below:

Fans react to Bobby Lashley's warning for Brock Lesnar

Many fans reacted to Lashley's message, with many expecting an intense match to take place between the two behemoths.

This was Lesnar's first appearance on WWE TV since his Last Man Standing match loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate lost the match for the undisputed world title after a brutal encounter where he lopsided the ring with a bulldozer.

It remains to be seen what is in store for the Lesnar-Lashley rivalry in the coming weeks. The behemoths are speculatively set to face each other at Crown Jewel in November.

