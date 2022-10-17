"They would beat the heck out of AEW" - Former WWE wrestler on Triple H's booking of current Superstars

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters recently praised Triple H's work as Chief Content Officer.

Triple H has taken over the creative process, becoming the new Chief Content Officer. Over the past few months, The Game brought back several released Superstars, including Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, and Dakota Kai. He also changed the gimmicks of other wrestlers like Max Dupree returning to his older persona LA Knight.

In an interview with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston, former Superstar Chris Masters praised the work of Triple H. He stated that wrestling will get a lot better because of The Game:

"Hunter has been groomed for this spot. Wrestling is about to get a lot better," Masters said. (39:11 - 39:14)

The Masterpiece also criticized WWE for releasing Karrion Kross and changing LA Knight's gimmick after moving him to the main roster. Masters then applauded The Game for changing all that after taking control of the creative process:

"Hunter's got his finger on the pulse. He's the right guy for that job. (...) Hunter is going to make all these stuff go away. He's gonna bring back Karrion Kross and he's gonna use him the right way. He's gonna turn Max Dupree back to what he actually is, and these guys are gonna sell and we're all gonna love it and Hunter will be praised for it. And I imagine they would beat the heck out of AEW as time goes on," added Masters. (40:09 - 40:38)

Chris Masters addresses his relationship with WWE CCO Triple H

In 2003, Chris Masters joined WWE. He spent about four years with the company before getting released from his contract in November 2007. Two years later, he returned to the Stamford-based company. Nevertheless, his second run ended in 2011.

During his time in WWE, Masters shared the ring with Triple H a few times. The Game even once had a controversial promo with The Masterpiece in which he seemingly buried him after the latter failed a drug test.

In his interview with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston, Masters addressed his relationship with Triple H during his time in the Stamford-based company:

"People might think I'm not like a Hunter guy or something or like I don't know based on that promo stuff, but like Hunter was good to me actually. Hunter helped me create my entrance. He had a lot of kind words in my last year," he added. (38:49 - 38:58)

