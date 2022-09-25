6 former superstars WWE reportedly contacted for a return under Triple H's regime

Under Triple H's new leadership, a few former WWE Superstars recently returned to the company. Dakota Kai, for example, made her comeback at SummerSlam as a member of Damage CTRL alongside Bayley and IYO SKY. Johnny Gargano also returned a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, some recent reports have claimed that the Stamford-based company has contacted a few other former superstars for a possible return. Some of these wrestlers are currently under contract with AEW.

Here are six former superstars WWE reportedly contacted for a return under Triple H's regime.

#6. Former NXT Champion Malakai Black

Malakai Black recently left AEW

After spending nearly a decade and a half on the independent circuit, Malakai Black signed with WWE in 2016. The 37-year-old spent about five years in the Stamford-based company, during which he won the NXT Championship once.

On June 2, 2021, the company released Black from his contract due to budget cuts. About a month later, the former NXT Champion made his AEW debut. However, recent reports have suggested that WWE recently contacted Black for a return to the company under Triple H's new leadership.

"What we do know is that Black was one of the people WWE reached out to even though he had signed a five-year deal with AEW," Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported earlier this month.

About a week ago, Black confirmed that he had requested his release from AEW. Despite leaving Tony Khan's promotion, the former House of Black leader reportedly has a non-compete clause that would prevent him from returning to the Stamford-based company for the time being.

#5 & #4. ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

In 2012, Dax Harwood signed with WWE after wrestling for a few years on the independent circuit. About two years later, his real-life friend Cash Wheeler signed with the Stamford-based company.

Harwood and Wheeler joined forces in NXT to form a tag team, The Revival. Over the next two years, they captured the NXT Tag Team Championship twice. The two then made their main roster debut in April 2017.

The Revival won the RAW Tag Team Titles twice and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once before they left the company in April 2020.

About a month after their departure, Harwood and Wheeler debuted in AEW as FTR. Over the past two years, they have held the AEW World Tag Team Championship once. They are also the current ROH World Tag Team Champions.

According to recent reports, FTR were among the former superstars WWE contacted for a return after Triple H took over the creative process.

#3. Former NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland is currently under contract with AEW

After competing for several years on the independent circuit, Swerve Strickland signed with WWE in 2019. Over the next two years, the 31-year-old won the NXT North American Championship once.

In May 2021, Strickland joined forces with Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab to form Hit Row. However, the company released the entire group from their contracts later that same year. Following his departure, Strickland debuted in AEW earlier this year.

After Triple H took over the creative process, the Stamford-based company reportedly contacted Strickland for a possible return. Nevertheless, Hit Row returned to SmackDown last month without the former NXT North American Champion.

#2. Former 24/7 Champion Maria Kanellis

After participating in the 2004 Diva Search competition, Maria Kanellis signed with WWE. She then spent about six years there before getting released from her contract in February 2010.

Over the next few years, Kanellis worked in other promotions before returning to the Stamford-based company in 2017. Her second run lasted for three years, during which she won the 24/7 Championship once. The company then let her go again in April 2020 due to budget cuts.

Earlier this year, the 40-year-old addressed the possibility of returning to WWE, stating that she would not make a comeback until the company was under new management or ownership.

A few days later, the management changed after Vince McMahon retired. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, became the new Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Meanwhile, Triple H has become the new Chief Content Officer.

Earlier this month, the former 24/7 Champion disclosed in an interview with Fightful that she had recently held talks with Triple H.

"It's really hard looking 'where do I go next?' I talked to Tony Khan, I talked to Triple H, I talk to Scott all the time. Recently, I talked to WOW [Women of Wrestling]. It's a very interesting time for me. For me, it's about creating opportunities for all of the women I'm working with now. Where does that make sense?" she said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Kanellis is currently under a pre-appearance deal with IMPACT Wrestling. However, her contract expires in nearly two weeks.

#1. Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has been inactive since his release in 2021

In 2009, Bray Wyatt started his professional wrestling career by joining WWE. The 35-year-old then spent about 12 years in the Stamford-based company, during which he became a top superstar, winning several titles, including three world championships.

However, the company released Wyatt from his contract on July 31, 2021. He has since stepped away from the in-ring competition.

Since Triple H took over the creative process in WWE, several reports have suggested that the company was interested in re-signing the former Universal Champion.

About two weeks ago, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported that WWE officials recently contacted Wyatt regarding a possible return to the company.

A few "White Rabbit" teasers have recently aired on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. Many fans believe that these teasers indicate Wyatt's return.

