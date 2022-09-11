6 popular couples who could be reunited in WWE under Triple H

WWE's release sprees over the past few years have split several real-life couples. The company let many superstars go while keeping their significant others under contract. Some of these duos, however, recently reunited, including Raquel Rodriguez and Braun Strowman.

Under Triple H's new leadership, a few other real-life couples could reunite in WWE. The company has already teased the return of a superstar's wife. Meanwhile, another superstar's husband recently got released from AEW amid rumors that he might be heading back to the Stamford-based company.

Here are six couples who could reunite in WWE under Triple H.

#6. Queen Zelina and Malakai Black

In 2016, Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) joined WWE. A year later, Queen Zelina also officially signed with the Stamford-based company.

While working together, Black and Zelina fell in love and started dating. The couple tied the knot in late 2018. About two years later, the company released Vega from her contract.

While the former Women's Tag Team Champion remained inactive for several months, her husband continued working for WWE until June 2021. The promotion then also let him go.

Surprisingly, Zelina returned to the Stamford-based only a month after her husband's departure. Meanwhile, Black joined AEW. Nevertheless, Tony Khan's company reportedly granted the former NXT Champion his release a few days ago.

Although Black's release is highly conditional, according to reports, he could reunite with his wife in the future under Triple H's leadership. The Dutch wrestler seemingly has a good relationship with The Game. The new Chief Content Officer was also the one who recruited him in 2016.

#5. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae

Johnny Gargano with his wife, Candice LeRae

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae first met while competing on the independent circuit. The former NXT Champion then joined WWE in 2016. That same year, he and LeRae tied the knot.

In 2017, LeRae also signed with the Stamford-based company. The couple then became the co-leaders of The Way stable on NXT. They shared the ring several times on television and at live events. While Gargano became the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion, his wife once held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Indi Hartwell.

Last December, Gargano left the company after his contract expired. LeRae also did the same last May. However, the former NXT Champion returned on Monday Night RAW last month. Hence, his wife could also return to the company to reunite with her husband, with Triple H in charge.

LeRae is currently a free agent. The 36-year-old had not competed since July 2021, when she and Hartwell lost their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship to IYO SKY (fka Io Shirai) and Zoey Stark at The Great American Bash.

#4. Erik and Sarah Logan

The Viking Raiders' Erik with his wife, Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan competed in a few matches on NXT in 2015 before officially signing a developmental contract in 2016. Nearly two years later, her husband Erik also joined WWE.

Logan made her main roster debut in November 2017 as a member of The Riott Squad, alongside Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott) and current SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. Her WWE run, however, ended in June 2020, when the company released her from her contract due to budget cuts.

Following her departure, Logan announced that she would step away temporarily from wrestling. She and Erik also welcomed their first child in February 2021.

While Erik remained under contract with WWE, Logan stayed inactive for nearly a year and a half before making a surprise appearance at the Women's Royal Rumble Match last January. Last May, Logan returned to the ring again to defeat Amber O'Neal at a Control Your Narrative event.

The former member of The Riott Squad could soon reunite with her husband in WWE. The company seemingly teased Logan's return last month when she appeared in a Vikings Raiders' pre-taped segment on SmackDown.

#3. Nikki A.S.H. and Big Damo

In April 2016, Nikki A.S.H. signed with WWE. Her then-boyfriend Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) also joined the company two months later. After dating for nearly 11 years, Nikki and Big Damo tied the knot in 2019.

While Nikki is still an active competitor on Monday Night RAW, her husband is no longer working for the Stamford-based company. After spending nearly five years in WWE, the company released Big Damo from his contract in June 2021 due to budget cuts.

Since his departure, Nikki A.S.H.'s husband has been active on the independent circuit. Big Damo recently lost the PROGRESS Wrestling World Title to Spike Trivet. He will now challenge Luke Jacobs for the PROGRESS Atlas Championship.

Big Damo could soon return to the Stamford-based company and reunite with his wife soon. The 37-year-old recently disclosed that he has a great relationship with Triple H.

#2. Undisputed WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli

Mandy Rose with her boyfriend, Toni Sabbatelli

When Mandy Rose participated in the 2015 Tough Enough competition, Tino Sabbatelli was already an NXT star. The two first met at the Performance Center. They developed a friendship that later became a romance after Rose broke up with her ex-fiancé, Michael Lubic.

While Rose is still an active competitor in WWE, where she is currently the Undisputed NXT Women's Champion, the company released her boyfriend twice in a little over a year.

After spending nearly six years in the Stamford-based company, Sabbatelli got released from his contract in April 2020 due to budget cuts. However, WWE rehired the former professional footballer six months later. Nevertheless, the company let him go again in June 2021.

Sabbatelli is currently a free agent. He had not competed since July 2020, when he teamed up with Brady Pierce in a match against Best Friends on AEW Dark.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year, Sabbatelli spoke about the possibility of him returning to WWE.

"The sad thing is, what I heard about the age thing is I say no. Personally, I think if Vince saw me face-to-face then I hope so. But if I saw Vince face-to-face, I don’t know what I would say," he said.

However, with Vince McMahon now retired and Triple H in charge, things could be different for Sabbatelli.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Mandy Rose's boyfriend revealed that The Game was the one who rehired him in October 2020, dubbing his release as "a mistake."

With Triple H in power, Sabbatelli could return to the Stamford-based company and reunite with his girlfriend.

#1. Aja Smith and Leon Ruff

Aja Smith and Leon Ruff recently tied the knot

After making a few appearances on WWE television, Leon Ruff officially signed with the company in October 2020. The 26-year-old spent about ten months as a regular competitor on NXT, during which he won the NXT North American Championship once.

However, the company released Ruff from his contract on August 6, 2021. Since his departure, the former NXT North American Champion has been competing on the independent circuit. He also wrestled a few matches in AEW.

Ruff is currently in a relationship with WWE referee Aja Smith. The couple dated for a while before announcing their engagement in November 2020. Recently, Smith and Ruff tied the knot.

Under Triple H's leadership, Ruff could return to WWE and reunite with his wife. The former NXT North American Champion previously revealed that The Game was the one who trusted him to carry the title. Hence, the two seem to have a good relationship.

