"You want me to come back?" - Former WWE star on Triple H wanting him to return after long injury layoff (Exclusive)

Tino Sabbatelli recently opened up on his conversation with Triple H regarding returning to WWE in 2020.

The 38-year-old star signed with the company in 2014 from the world of football. Despite having a promising look, a serious injury forced the wrestler to be on the sidelines for over two years.

Sabbatelli was initially released in April 2020; however, he was brought back in October after he wrestled one match on AEW Dark. WWE NXT boss Triple H was eager to re-sign Sabbatelli, and the superstar recalled how he had to prepare himself for the big comeback.

Sabbatelli even noted that his WWE return happened when his long-time partner, Madcap Moss, was pushed as part of the RAW Underground project. Tino eventually departed the company for the second time in 2021.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, he spoke about his time in the promotion:

"That was dating back to like when the machine broke off of my arm, and I was out for almost two years. You know, I sat with Triple H. I said, 'H, this was a mistake.' I was like, 'You want me to come back?' He was like, 'Absolutely,' you know, mentally, physically," revealed Tino Sabbatelli. "So I had to get back in prime shape, and that was during that era where he (Madcap Moss) was doing RAW Underground, and he got his first initiation kind of push. Yeah, that was when I first started watching him. Absolutely, I remember that." [7:00 - 7:40]

"I think some characters benefited from it" - Tino Sabbattelli on WWE's RAW Underground concept

RAW Underground is widely considered one of the worst creative decisions to come out of WWE in recent times. The shoot-style competition was booked to fill the third hour of Monday Night RAW but ended up lasting only a few months before it was discontinued.

Unlike many people, Tino Sabbatelli felt RAW Underground was the perfect platform to showcase particular types of wrestling characters.

The former NFL player said that specific personas benefited from being featured on RAW Underground and personally felt it was a good idea on paper.

"I think that was just an idea that they said, 'Let's see if it works,' and they wanted to run with it," explained Sabbatelli. "I think it was maybe a section of the show that can get a lot more superstars on, where they could get them in a match and stuff like that. So, I think it was a showcase a little bit, to be honest with you, and you know, like you said it, I think some characters benefited from it." [8:00 - 8:40]

