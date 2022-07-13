Released superstar says he initially did not get along with Madcap Moss backstage in WWE (Exclusive)

Tino Sabbatelli revealed that he didn't get along with Madcap Moss early on during their time as a tag team in WWE.

Collectively known as 'God Gifted Athletes,' Sabbatelli and Moss, were regularly featured together in NXT while rising through the ranks in WWE's developmental system.

As Tino recalled, the former pro football players were 'Alpha Bulls,' and they initially had some backstage friction due to a clash of egos. Here's what he revealed on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted:

"Oh man, listen. First of all, I'm so happy for him right now. He deserves what he is getting. He is an extremely hard-working man. Incredible athlete, really is. At first, it was like two Alpha Bulls, right, going at it," revealed Tino Sabbatelli. We didn't really get along from the whole alpha presence aspect of it, but it would be a fool for me to say that he taught me so much; he really did. He taught me the psychology of wrestling. He taught me how to slow down." [5:33 - 6:10]

Tino Sabbatelli added that he learned several fundamental aspects of wrestling from Madcap Moss and was glad to see his former on-screen partner's recent success in WWE.

Sabbatelli said that despite coming from a football background, Madcap Moss was passionate about professional wrestling. He continued:

"So working with him really catapulted my skills in the ring, and to watch him now, to be honest with you, I'm so happy. I'm like one of his biggest fans as well because I know the kind of work he put in, and I know that he came from football also, and he did love this industry. He loves this industry. So watching him really excel right now is really fun to watch." [6:11 - 6:32]

Tino Sabbatelli and Madcap Moss engaged in a healthy competition as a tag team in WWE

While Sabbatelli and Moss looked phenomenal as a duo with their chiseled physiques, the wrestlers constantly pushed each other behind the scenes to get better as athletes.

Tino Sabbatelli, who was released from WWE in June 2021, stated that he and Moss often competed to see who was better in terms of strength, fitness, and in-ring athleticism.

The former WWE superstar admitted to improving as a performer from working with Moss, and said he was privileged to have shared the ring with the flourishing SmackDown star.

"Being a part (of a team) with him, I grew as a wrestler. I grew as an entertainer, and I also grew as an athlete because I wanted to be the best athlete, you know, in the room," added Tino. "He wanted to be the best athlete in the room. He wanted to be the strongest. I wanted to be the strongest. So we competed at an everyday level, right? So, I would like to think and hope that made him a little better, but I know that made me a lot better. So it was a privilege." [6:33 - 7:00]

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Tino Sabbatelli also spoke about his relationship with a top female star, the current product, favorite NXT stars, and much more.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far