"She makes me better" - 38-year-old wrestler opens up on currently dating Mandy Rose (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, former WWE star Tino Sabbatelli briefly spoke about his relationship with Mandy Rose.

Sabbatelli has been dating Mandy Rose since 2018, and the 38-year-old wrestler was incredibly grateful to have found a partner as "amazing" as the NXT Women's Champion.

During his chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Tino Sabbatelli said nice things about his girlfriend and said Mandy Rose was quite different from her on-screen character in real life.

Here's what the former NXT superstar stated:

"Oh, she is amazing, man! She is one of the most humble, down-to-earth, caring, good-soul women," stated Tino Sabbatelli. "You know she is just an amazing person. She does a great job of playing her character, I would say, but that's not Mandy Rose. That's not who she is as a person. I'm extremely grateful and blessed; you know, she makes me better in every single way. There are not enough good words I can say about her, but she is amazing. She is an amazing woman, and I'm grateful." [21:20 – 21:59]

Tino Sabbatelli met Mandy Rose during his time in WWE

After wrapping up his career in professional football, Tino Sabbatelli (real name Sabatino Piscitelli) turned to the wrestling world, and it didn't take long for WWE to sign him on a developmental contract.

Sabbatelli signed with the company in 2014 and spent six years in NXT, where he teamed up with Riddick Moss and primarily competed in the tag division. Around the same time, the superstar got closer to Mandy Rose in the black and gold brand, and the couple confirmed their relationship by appearing together at the 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony.

Despite having a desirable look, Tino, unfortunately, suffered multiple injury setbacks that derailed his WWE career. The former defensive back was released from WWE in April 2020, following which he made a debut on an episode of AEW Dark in July.

"Sabby" eventually re-signed with WWE in October of the same year, and was again released in June 2021. Tino Sabbatelli has not stepped inside the ring since competing in a one-off match for AEW, and he also commented on his future in the business during an insightful interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling above.

