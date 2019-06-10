WWE News: Interesting details on how Triple H recruited Aleister Black to WWE

Aleister Black held the NXT Championship in 2018

What's the story?

During an appearance on Sheamus’ ‘Celtic Warrior Workouts’ YouTube channel, Aleister Black discussed his career so far and found out an interesting detail on how Triple H recruited him to WWE.

In case you didn't know…

It was announced in October 2016 that Aleister Black, formerly known as Tommy End on the independent scene, had reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Still competing under his previous name, he went on to make his televised WWE debut during the United Kingdom Championship tournament in January 2017, losing against Neville.

After taking on a new name and entrance, Black became a regular presence on NXT television throughout 2017, and he ended the year by picking up two individual awards (Male Competitor of the Year and Breakout Star of the Year), as well as another prize for Rivalry of the Year (vs. Velveteen Dream).

The Dutchman continued his rise up the ranks in 2018 by winning the NXT Championship from Andrade at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, while he was also involved in one of the most compelling storylines of the year after he was attacked by an unknown assailant, later revealed to be Johnny Gargano, in August.

In 2019, Black had more success in NXT when he won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Ricochet, but his biggest achievement came when he received his call-up to the main roster and competed in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Aleister Black told Sheamus that he was contacted by NXT referee Drake Wuertz and Kassius Ohno before he was invited to Manchester, England in late 2015 to face Killian Dain in what was essentially a short WWE tryout match.

Sheamus then revealed that the mastermind behind the NXT system, Triple H, had spoken to him about signing Black – something that Black himself did not even know.

The Irishman said:

Advertisement

“I remember, I don’t know if it was TV or a European tour, Triple H mentioned you to me and I was like, ‘Yeah,’ I’d definitely heard of you. This is going back a couple of years. Any time someone would come in from the European scene [someone in WWE would ask his opinion].”

What's next?

Sheamus has not appeared in WWE since being split up from Cesaro in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up, so it is not known when he will return. Aleister Black, meanwhile, is likely to compete again soon after issuing multiple challenges in recent weeks for anybody on the SmackDown Live roster to face him in a match.