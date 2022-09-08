Former WWE Superstar reportedly granted his release from Tony Khan's AEW

Malakai Black has reportedly been granted his release from AEW.

It was previously reported that Black had requested his release from the promotion, with some outlets also claiming he was granted it.

Although it transpired that he had in fact been denied, even competing at All Out, Fightful Select now reports that Black is done with the promotion for the foreseeable.

It's said that numerous talents were told of his departure and that he had got his release. Sources have indicated that the release is highly conditional, going against the grain of AEW's standard procedure.

The promotion often allows departures to take place only at the completion of their contract, as seen with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Bobby Fish. Individual cases have been known for differing reasons, such as Jimmy Havoc or Sadie Gibbs.

The report continues to explain that Tony Khan desired to retain Malakai and hoped to have him as part of the All-Elite brand 'for years to come'. Efforts were said to have been made to salvage their working relationship, which in AEW's perception had been fruitful.

However, a meeting was said to have been held recently where it was determined that if he wanted out then they should allow it.

Malakai Black's AEW release supposedly comes with major restrictions

As has been speculated by fans since the appointment of Triple H as head of creative within WWE, being released could have opened up a return to the promotion.

However, according to Fightful's report, talent have indicated that there are heavy restrictions on the former NXT Champion. These conditions could, for example, prevent him from wrestling elsewhere for the time-being, potentially ousting a return if that was the intention.

Black was said to have made his initial request for release to deal with personal issues. The fact that talent believe a return is not off the cards appears to add some credence to that notion.

