Potential reason for AEW star Malakai Black reportedly requesting his release disclosed

AEW star Malakai Black is seeking a lengthy spell away from wrestling, according to recent reports.

The House of Black leader was the center of speculation last week when news emerged that he had requested his release from AEW. As time went on, it was reported that Black made the request owing to mental health issues and creative differences.

The news came despite Black being announced in a six-man tag team match at All Out alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews to face Miro, Sting, and Darby Allin.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson now reports that Malakai may look to take a "long, perhaps permanent" spell away from the ring. He is said to have a personal issue weighing down on him and wants a break to be able to address it.

It was also said that his presentation in All Elite Wrestling has had a negative effect.

Black is not the only All-Elite star to have wanted to depart the promotion recently. News also emerged this week that Bobby Fish would not be re-signing at the expiration of his ongoing deal.

Malakai Black had shockingly been pinned in the AEW Trios Tournament against the Dark Order

Despite being one of the top stars in wrestling today, Malakai has arguably not had a great run in AEW.

He recently suffered a loss in the Trios Title Tournament. He led the House of Black into a contest with the Dark Order, heading into the bout immense favorites to win.

However, after a distraction from Miro, Black himself took the pinfall for an embarrassing loss and exit from the tournament.

The Dutch Destroyer will look to take revenge on Miro this weekend during All Out, with what appears to be a conclusion to his feuds with Sting and Darby Allin too.

