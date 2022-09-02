Major reported update on Malakai Black's alleged AEW release

There has been a major reported update on the AEW status of Malakai Black after last night's speculation that he had been released.

Twitter user Xero News posted an unconfirmed report that the former NXT Champion had not only asked but had been granted his release from AEW. However, the rumor seemed to be debunked on this week's Dynamite as Malakai Black and his stable were announced to face Sting, Darby Allin and Miro at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Fightful Select looked to clarify the speculation surrounding the Dutch Destroyer. In their "rumor killer" report, they stated that rumors of an actual release were shut down by reps.

However, outside sources allegedly stated that there was indeed a request, though this has not been confirmed by the company. According to the report, backstage rumors further indicated that Black was unhappy despite things being smoothed over.

Malakai Black is only a year into a five-year deal with the promotion and has faced the likes of Cody Rhodes during his tenure. His faction lost to the Dark Order last week on Rampage to be eliminated from the Trios Title Tournament.

The report also described Miro's status within AEW

Another name at the center of the speculative storm has been former TNT Champion Miro. There have been rumors of his discontent with the promotion as well as further speculation that he had even asked for his release as well.

This speculation was said to have been shut down extensively by sources familar with the situation. The Redeemer signed with AEW in 2020 and re-signed towards the end of last year to extend his deal until early 2026.

Miro @ToBeMiro Being upset about not being on the show is a good thing. Now use that feeling and get better. Keep training, believing and don’t be complacent. Being upset about not being on the show is a good thing. Now use that feeling and get better. Keep training, believing and don’t be complacent.

During his time with All Elite Wrestling, the Bulgarian enjoyed a highly-acclaimed reign with the TNT Championship. His reign lasted 140 days and featured classics with the likes of Eddie Kingston before coming to an end at the hands of Sammy Guevara.

Miro will compete against Malakai Black at All Out, with their feud stemming from the inaugural All-Atlantic title match at Forbidden Door earlier this summer.

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell