Major update on Bobby Fish's potential future with WWE and relationship with AEW following release

There has been an update on the next steps for Bobby Fish following his departure from AEW.

News broke earlier this week that the former NXT star was expected to leave AEW at the end of his deal. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez later corroborated the report during Wrestling Observer Radio.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer added the door remains open for Fish to return to the All Elite promotion if he wishes to.

“For those wondering, both Adam Cole and [Kyle] O’Reilly signed five-year deals. The term I was given is that both sides couldn’t come to an agreement right now, and the door is not closed as far as coming to an agreement later,” Meltzer wrote.

The report also noted the possibility of a return to WWE and where the former NXT Black and Gold star would fit after so many changes.

"Triple H is trying to bring back almost everyone but Fish is the opposite of what they are looking for in NXT (although he can be a valuable vet to work with the younger talent but he’s not getting pushed) and I can’t see him doing a thing on the main roster, but he still could get $250,000 per or more since everyone on the main roster pretty much gets that minimum.”

Another AEW star also reportedly attempted to leave the promotion

While Fish has secured his departure from the promotion, it emerged earlier this week that Malakai Black had reportedly asked for his release.

He was even speculated to have had his request granted, but that has since been debunked.

Black is now set to compete at the coming All Out this weekend. He will team with Buddy Matthews and Brody King to take on the trio of Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting.

It was even speculated that Miro had asked for his release, much like Malakai. This, too, has since been debunked.

The Bulgarian re-signed with AEW in 2021 following the expiration of his initial contract. Malakai Black had reportedly his release denied and, for all intents and purposes, looks set to continue with the promotion.

