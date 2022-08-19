4 former world champions Triple H has reportedly discussed bringing back to WWE

The new WWE EVP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative Triple H is reportedly interested in bringing back a few former superstars.

Triple H recently brought back several released superstars to WWE. While Dakota Kai returned at SummerSlam, Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, later made their comeback on SmackDown. Dexter Lumis also appeared on Monday Night RAW.

Other WWE Superstars could also return to the company in the upcoming weeks. According to reports, Triple H is interested in re-signing some former world champions.

Here are four former world champions Triple H has reportedly discussed re-signing to WWE.

#4. Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman

In 2013, Braun Strowman signed with WWE. Nearly two years later, he made his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW. Over the next six years, the 38-year-old won several titles, including the Universal Championship.

Despite being one of the top superstars on the roster at the time, the company surprisingly released Strowman from his contract in June 2021 due to budget cuts. In his last bout, the former Universal Champion competed in a Triple-Threat Match against Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, which The Almighty won.

Since his departure, Strowman has competed in only a few matches on the independent circuit. According to recent reports, the new Head of Creative Triple H is interested in re-signing the former Universal Champion.

Earlier this year, Strowman revealed in an interview with CBS Sports that he was not interested in signing a full-time wrestling contract. He also stated that his eight years in WWE were "time-consuming."

#3. Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano

After wrestling for several years on the independent circuit, Johnny Gargano joined WWE in 2015. Over the next six years, the 35-year-old regularly competed on NXT, winning the NXT Championship, the NXT North American Title, and the NXT Tag Team Championship.

However, Gargano left the company after his contract expired in December. He has since taken time off from wrestling. According to recent reports, nevertheless, Triple H is interested in bringing the former NXT Champion back to WWE.

As per Fightful, The Game has asked the new VP of Talent Development, Shawn Michaels, to reach out to Gargano. The former NXT Champion has a strong relationship with Triple H and Michaels. He has previously dubbed them his "wrestling dads."

Another report has also claimed that Gargano is open to returning to the Stamford-based company under the new leadership of Triple H. However, he wants to speak with The Game to learn more about how things might change.

#2. Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt had a good relationship with Triple H

In 2009, Bray Wyatt joined WWE to kick off his professional wrestling career. The second-generation superstar spent 12 years in the Stamford-based company, where he became a three-time World Champion.

However, like Braun Strowman, the company released Wyatt from his contract in July 2021 despite being one of the top competitors on the roster. The 35-year-old has since stepped away from wrestling.

Last November, Callosum Studios owner Jason Baker stated that Wyatt would be playing a role in a new feature movie. However, Triple H is reportedly keen on bringing the former Universal Champion back to the wrestling ring.

PWTorch's Wade Keller recently reported that the idea of re-signing Wyatt had been pitched backstage. He also noted that there is now a high possibility that the former Universal Champion will return to the company under Triple H's leadership.

Wyatt seemingly has a good relationship with The Game. In an interview with Busted Open Radio in 2016, he stated that Triple H had carried him a long way, "and I owe him everything."

#1. Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax

Triple H reportedly wants to re-sign Nia Jax

After joining WWE in 2014, Nia Jax spent nearly seven years in the company, during which she won the RAW Women's Championship once and the Women's Tag Team Titles twice. However, the company released the 38-year-old from her contract last November.

Since her departure, Jax has criticized the promotion many times. She has also stepped away from professional wrestling. A recent report has nevertheless claimed that Triple H now wants to bring the former RAW Women's Champion back to the company. If this is true, The Game's task will not be easy as Jax does not seem interested in returning to the squared circle.

In an interview with Renee Paquette last February, Jax disclosed that she had turned down an offer from WWE to make a one-off return at the Women's Royal Rumble match. During another recent interview with Wives of Wrestling, the former RAW Women's Champion stated that she would never wrestle again.

"I always said I would never wrestle again. I don't know if I'd ever, I don't think I'd go back to full-time wrestling because it was, it's crazy because now they have it different, but it just took a lot. It took a toll on me, but I wouldn't mind going back and doing like a fun little story and, you know, putting somebody over whatever it like, something like that," she said.

Jax last competed in September 2021 when she lost to Shayna Baszler on Monday Night RAW.

Who, according to you, will return to WWE with Triple H in charge? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

