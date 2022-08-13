Further update on Bray Wyatt's possible return to WWE

Earlier this week, Fightful Select reported that the idea of a potential WWE return by Bray Wyatt has been pitched backstage and the possibility is now high. Wade Keller of PWTorch further added that Wyatt is likely to return to WWE.

"I can back up Fightful's reporting that Bray is likely back in WWE soon," Wade Keller said on an audio show. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Bray Wyatt last competed in WWE at WrestleMania 37

After a heated feud with Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt settled his differences in a match against the Viper at WrestleMania 37. They opened Night 2 on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but The Fiend vs Randy Orton didn't last long.

Wyatt was in control before being distracted by Alexa Bliss, who seemingly betrayed him. This gave Orton enough time to recuperate and connect with an RKO to win the match and end the feud. Wyatt made an appearance on RAW shortly after on an edition of the Firefly Funhouse.

Wyatt was taken off TV for a while before being released last summer. Since then, he has been toying with the idea of returning and teased a potential comeback recently on social media.

Wyatt also took to Twitter to share a long cryptic paragraph referencing multiple things:

""Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is business. But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It's an escape. A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it's much more. It's hope. And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse."

Bray even trademarked the term Wyatt6, which is also his Twitter handle.

It remains to be seen whether he will return to WWE. If that happens, many fans will be unable to hold their excitement. We can only hope.

