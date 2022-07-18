Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax provides an update on her wrestling future  

Ex-WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently provided an update regarding her future in the wrestling business.

The 38-year-old star wrestled for WWE between 2014 and 2021. During her stint, she captured the RAW Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions. Despite her success, Jax was released from the company in November last year.

During a recent interview on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former women's champion revealed whether she would be open to a return to the squared circle.

"I always said I would never wrestle again. I don't know if I'd ever, I don't think I'd go back to full-time wrestling because it was, it's crazy because now they have it different, but it just took a lot. It took a toll on me, but I wouldn't mind going back and doing like a fun little story and, you know, putting somebody over whatever it like, something like that."

She further noted that she intends to focus on her personal life during her hiatus from the business:

"But like I think, you know, I gave a good amount of time and now I'm like, I prefer to just god willing get married and have kids, you know." (From 36:36 to 37:06)

The former WWE star has been away from the ring for nearly a year now. However, she remains a significant part of women's wrestling history.

Nia Jax was heartbroken following her release from the company

After working for WWE for nearly eight years, many were surprised to see her get released from the promotion last year.

Following her departure from the company, Nia Jax took to social media, reflecting on her WWE career.

"Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time, and hoping I would have the support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn't given any choices or options." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since leaving WWE, Jax has focused on her modeling career. Fans will have to wait and see if the former champion returns to the ring moving forward.

Would you like to see Nia Jax make a return to wrestling? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes, please credit Wives of Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far