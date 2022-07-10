Photo: Nia Jax shows off interesting new look

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (real-life Lina Fanene) recently showed off a brand new look with a pink wig in her latest Instagram post.

Jax was let go by WWE in late 2021. The former RAW Women's Champion is seemingly done with pro-wrestling and hasn't stepped foot in the ring ever since being released.

The former WWE star has been trying out new looks lately and sharing the same with her followers on Instagram. In her latest Instagram post, she can be seen showing off another new look consisting of a pink-haired wig.

Jax tagged an Instagram handle named @herhandstyles in her post. The custom wig creator has made wigs for several wrestlers in the past, including Zelina Vega and Naomi.

What has Nia Jax been up to since leaving WWE

On the September 20, 2021, episode of WWE RAW, Jax wrestled Shayna Baszler in a losing effort. It ended up being her final match in WWE, and she was released on November 4.

Nia Jax wrote a detailed post highlighting her release and mentioned that it broke her heart. Here's an excerpt from her statement:

"Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time, and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn't given any choices or options," Jax wrote.

The former RAW Women's Champion was recently advertised for the debut edition of the Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES). She was scheduled to face former rival CJ Perry aka Lana, at the event, but the match didn't come to fruition.

Jax later blasted the promotion for misleading fans by falsely advertising her for the event even after explicitly stating that she wouldn't be there. The show was later canceled.

It remains to be seen whether the former WWE star will make her return to the ring once again.

