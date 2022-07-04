"I hate that this misleads people" - Nia Jax lashes out at upcoming WES show

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (aka Lina Fanene) has taken to Twitter to lash out at an upcoming event.

During her tenure with WWE, she had captured both the RAW Women's Championship and two reigns with the Women's Tag Team Championships. She had worked

Having taken independent bookings since parting ways with the Stamford-based company, Jax was initially set to participate in an upcoming event for WES, or Wrestling Entertainment Series. She was supposed to face CJ Perry (FKA Lana), but the plans seemingly fell through.

However, the former RAW Women's Champion was upset to discover that she was still included in the poster. She took to Twitter to clarify the situation and also warned the fans.

"I do not know why I am still on this poster, but I will REPEAT myself again… I will NOT be at the show. Please do not buy a ticket thinking you will see me perform or get a chance to meet me. I hate that this misleads people!" Nia Jax wrote.

Lina Fanene @LinaFanene Wrestling Entertainment Series @wesofficialtv



Every Friday we will announce a winner on our socials.



ONLY 1 MORE WEEK TO GO!



bit.ly/3OSCMc6

@nottinghamarena



#wes #wrestlingentertainmentseries WIN A MEET&GREET with your favorite superstars! The instant you buy a ticket you qualify as a potential winner.Every Friday we will announce a winner on our socials.ONLY 1 MORE WEEK TO GO! WIN A MEET&GREET with your favorite superstars! The instant you buy a ticket you qualify as a potential winner.Every Friday we will announce a winner on our socials. ONLY 1 MORE WEEK TO GO! bit.ly/3OSCMc6@nottinghamarena #wes #wrestlingentertainmentseries https://t.co/25rEFapTYf I do not know why I am still on this poster, but I will REPEAT myself again…I will NOT be at the show. Please do not buy a ticket thinking you will see me perform or get a chance to meet me. I hate that this misleads people! twitter.com/wesofficialtv/… I do not know why I am still on this poster, but I will REPEAT myself again…I will NOT be at the show. Please do not buy a ticket thinking you will see me perform or get a chance to meet me. I hate that this misleads people! twitter.com/wesofficialtv/…

The show, set to take place in Nottingham, England, will also feature IMPACT Wrestling star Moose, former kickboxing world champion and UFC veteran Alistair Overeem, and former Lucha House Party members Lince Dorado and Kallisto.

Fans reacted to Nia Jax's tweet about the WES show

Wrestling fans from across the world have taken to Twitter to respond to the former WWE Superstar's post.

One fan informed Jax that another fellow former WWE Superstar, Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English), had also been "burned" by the event.

Brian / ブライアン @FlyinBrianC89

twitter.com/DramaKingMatt/… Matthew Rehwoldt @DramaKingMatt



I was asked to be on this show but had a conflicting booking. I was told they really wanted me and would pay me upfront. So as they were former colleagues I took them at their word and passed on my other booking.



🧵 twitter.com/wesofficialtv/… So @wesofficialtv has cost me time and now cost me income.I was asked to be on this show but had a conflicting booking. I was told they really wanted me and would pay me upfront. So as they were former colleagues I took them at their word and passed on my other booking. So @wesofficialtv has cost me time and now cost me income. I was asked to be on this show but had a conflicting booking. I was told they really wanted me and would pay me upfront. So as they were former colleagues I took them at their word and passed on my other booking. 🧵 twitter.com/wesofficialtv/… @LinaFanene they burned matt to @LinaFanene they burned matt totwitter.com/DramaKingMatt/…

Another fan accused the promotion of using Nia Jax's likeness to up their ticket sales.

Lvl 32🦈❤❤❤ @GEORGIOARCADE @LinaFanene Yeah I was wondering why they haven't updated that poster. They are definitely trying to use your likeness/name to up the ticket sales. They should know better by now. @LinaFanene Yeah I was wondering why they haven't updated that poster. They are definitely trying to use your likeness/name to up the ticket sales. They should know better by now.

A few fans thanked Nia for mentioning that she won't be at the event:

Another fan pointed out the dubious nature of the event, stating some previous mistakes the promoters had made.

𝖂𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖑𝖊𝕵𝖆𝖐𝖊 @WrestleJake @LinaFanene The whole thing seems very dodgy. They set it up to fail by originally putting it on Jubilee weekend in the UK in a pretty big arena.. @LinaFanene The whole thing seems very dodgy. They set it up to fail by originally putting it on Jubilee weekend in the UK in a pretty big arena..

Dave @Davey83Col @LinaFanene This show has been postponed once....seems very dodgy!! @LinaFanene This show has been postponed once....seems very dodgy!!

One fan even termed the event as pro wrestling's Fyre Fest.

It will be interesting to see where Lina Fanene fights next. You can read more about her by clicking right here.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far