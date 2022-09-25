5 adorable photos of WWE fathers with their children

Several current WWE Superstars are now fathers. For example, Chief Content Officer Triple H has three daughters with his wife, WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

Over the past few years, some current WWE Superstars have shared adorable photos of themselves with their children on social media. While a few of these wrestlers have several children, others recently welcomed their first child.

Here are five adorable photos of WWE fathers with their children.

#5. Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano with his son

While competing on the independent circuit, Johnny Gargano first met Candice LeRae. The two then dated for a few years before announcing their engagement in January 2016. About eight months later, the couple tied the knot.

In August 2021, the former NXT Champion and his wife announced that LeRae was pregnant with their first child. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion gave birth to a baby boy, Quill Lewis, last February.

Over the past seven months, Gargano has posted several photos of himself with his son on Instagram. Last March, the 35-year-old shared an adorable picture in which he wore a Spiderman shirt, and his son wore a Spiderman costume while watching Spiderman: No Way Home.

"Went with #SpiderManNoWayHome for the first movie in our theater with the little guy so of course we had to do it right! He definitely won't remember this.. but we sure will. [I'm sure he'll also be very embarrassed by these photos in like 15 years]," Gargano captioned the photo.

Gargano is currently active on Monday Night RAW. In his debut match on the red brand, the former NXT Champion defeated Chad Gable.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

In November 2001, Edge married for the first time. His first wife, Alannah Morley, was the sister of his WWE colleague Val Venis. However, their marriage lasted only three years before they divorced in 2004. Later that same year, The Rated R Superstar married his second wife, Lisa Ortiz. Nevertheless, the couple also divorced about a year later.

In 2011, Edge started dating WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyric Rose. The pair then had their second daughter, Ruby Ever, in May 2016. Later that same year, The Rated R Superstar and The Glamazon tied the knot.

The 11-time world champion has a very close relationship with his two daughters. In September 2021, he posted a photo of himself with them on Instagram in which they appeared to be hugging him tightly before he left for work.

"My world. These hugs make it REALLY hard to leave. Let the ones you love know you love em," he captioned the adorable photo.

Edge is currently on the Monday Night RAW roster. However, he is now out of action following a vicious attack from The Judgment Day.

#3. United States Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley with his three children

In 2005, Bobby Lashley signed his first contract with WWE. That same year, The All Mighty became a father when his first daughter, Kyra, was born. However, the former WWE Champion never revealed any information about his first daughter's mother.

During his first run in the Stamford-based company, Lashley entered a romantic relationship with fellow superstar Kristal Marshall. In 2008, they welcomed their first child together, Myles. The couple split in April 2010, only a few months before Marshall gave birth to their second child, Naomi.

Although The All Mighty seemingly prefers to keep his life private, he has posted some photos of himself with his children on Instagram over the past few years. Last October, he shared an adorable picture with his three children as they all went golfing.

"My Reason. Team Lashley #familytime," he captioned the photo.

Lashley is currently active on Monday Night RAW. He is now the United States Champion.

#2. Angel Garza

After capturing the Cruiserweight Championship in December 2019, Angel Garza proposed to his then-girlfriend, sports reporter and TV host Zaide Lozano. The couple tied the knot about seven months later.

Last July, Garza, and Lozano welcomed their first daughter, Dara. About a month later, the former Cruiserweight Champion posted an adorable photo of himself holding his newborn child on Instagram, sending her a heartfelt message.

"I will take care of you FOREVER 😍😍 on my own run that you never lack anything and always achieve everything you dream of 😍😍," he wrote.

Garza is currently an active competitor on SmackDown, where he is one-half of Los Lotharios.

#1. Erik

Erik with his son on their farm

While working together in WWE, Erik and Sarah Logan started dating. The couple then tied the knot on December 21, 2018. About two years later, the Stamford-based company released Erik's wife from her contract due to budget cuts.

A few months after her exit, Logan announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child. The former member of The Riott Squad gave birth to the couple's first son, Raymond Cash, in February 2021.

Since then, Erik has posted several photos of himself with his son on Instagram. In a recent adorable photo, the 38-year-old seemed to introduce his son to a horse on their farm.

"You will have a very different childhood than I did lil monster man," Erik captioned the picture.

Erik is currently on the SmackDown roster alongside his Viking Raiders partner Ivar.

